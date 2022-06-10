BARRIOS VIRGÜEZ Attorneys: Defending What Matters

Attorneys Keren Barrios and Jorge Virgüez know firsthand that the world’s most vulnerable can become a target for those who only want to benefit from their pain and loss.

When Barrios was 10 years old, she was kidnapped in Guatemala.

“The experience that I lived during those 13 days was very intense and painful,” Barrios says. “It marked my life forever. I promised to myself that, as long as I could have the strength, I was going to help the most helpless, and that became my motivation to study law.

Being a native Venezulan and coming from a large family, Jorge Virgüez strives to see justice with keeping families together and always rooting for the underdog. Being an immigrant in this country has its own hardships and fighting for the rights of others is vital. He expresses how he hates to see “how some professionals take advantage of the vulnerability of others. I’ve witnessed many situations where people are treated unfairly because they are immigrants. Likewise, I’ve observed closely how some people take advantage of their clients by charging them more than what the law allows. This has been my big motivator to study law.”

With offices in Duluth and Augusta, Barrios Virgüez Attorneys – formerly known as Immigration & Injury Attorneys, are committed to helping those in need by offering fair and professional legal representation in the areas of personal injury and immigration. Fighting their own battle with a life-changing accident really influenced the attorneys to find the best way to present a case and obtain compensation for their own community. Through their own personal experiences and motivation to help others the firm has been recognized nationally as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country.

Barrios Virgüez Attorneys will find the best way to present a case and obtain compensation for the loss. These areas include auto, bicycle, slips and falls, trucks, dog bites, wrongful death, negligent security, DUI accidents, medical malpractice, and pedestrian accidents. Most of the compensable damage in a lawsuit due to a personal injury often involves medical bills, emotional distress, loss of wages, pain and suffering and more. Barrios Virgüez has fought and received multiple multi-million-dollar settlements for victims of accidents.

Regarding immigration, Barrios Virgüez Attorneys focus on Federal Law. Immigration law is one of the most complex areas of law in the United States, as the law is constantly evolving and changing. Even with constant changes and new policies arising, the attorneys have helped thousands of immigrants achieve their dreams to become legal citizens of the United States.

Barrios Virgüez Attorneys can give your case the specific, specialized attention needed to win, with services offered in the areas of family, marriage-based green card, visa applicants and issues, citizenship, adjustment of status, DACA, cancellation of removal, deportation defense, waivers of unlawful presence and crimes, Violence Against Women Act, removal of conditions pardon, and consular processing.

For more information, visit https://barriosvirguez.com or call 678-888-2222. Barrios Virgüez Attorneys are located at 2160 Satellite Blvd., Suite 200, Duluth.