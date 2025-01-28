BBQ, Music & a Meaningful Cause: Sip & Swine is Back

Get ready to fire up your taste buds for a weekend of flavor-packed fun that gives back! The 10th Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival is headed to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA, on March 7-8, 2025, and it’s bringing the heat for a great cause. Every bite, tune, and laugh supports Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless children and their mothers transition to independence.

This is your chance to enjoy the best BBQ around, jam out to live music, and make a difference—all with free admission and parking.

What’s Cooking?

BBQ Competition: Watch the pros and backyard warriors go head-to-head, grilling up everything from pork ribs to brisket. Think you’ve got pitmaster potential? Registration is still open!

Live Music: Groove to an incredible lineup of free performances all weekend long.

People’s Choice Tasting: For just $12, grab a Taster Kit on Saturday from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM and vote for your favorite team. Proceeds go directly to Home of Hope.

KidsQ Competition: Let the kiddos (ages 6–15) flex their culinary skills in this fun, family-friendly cook-off.

Why It Matters

Every dollar raised at Sip & Swine goes straight to Home of Hope, helping families in our community find stability and a brighter future. By showing up, you’re not just enjoying world-class BBQ—you’re being a part of something bigger.

How to Join the Fun

Mark your calendars: March 7-8, 2025, at Coolray Field

Become a vendor or volunteer: Click here to get involved!

Admission & parking: Free

Come for the BBQ. Stay for the music. Leave knowing you made a difference.