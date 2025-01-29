The Heartbeat of Gwinnett County’s Entertainment and Innovation: Gas South District

Thanks to collaboration with Explore Gwinnett Tourism and Film and Gwinnett County, Gas South District is attracting more high-profile conventions, tournaments, arena shows, and other events to our county than ever before. This 118-acre multipurpose campus, just minutes outside Atlanta, is a dynamic hub of event space opportunities, equipped with hotels, restaurants, and other conveniences of a world-class event district. Whether visitors are rocking out to Red Hot Chili Peppers in the 13,000-seat Gas South Arena or companies are hosting a trade show in the recently renovated Gas South Convention Center, Gas South District is a key destination for events and economic development in Gwinnett County and Metro Atlanta.

Recent upgrades, including renovations to the Gas South Convention Center and the addition of the 348-room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel, have cemented the district as a premier choice for entertainment and events. The convention center now boasts 90,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, a 21,600 square-foot ballroom, 24 meeting rooms, and landscaped outdoor gathering areas, offering a beautiful and practical space for connection and collaboration. An upgraded food hall, serving specialty sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas, adds a culinary edge to this multifunctional venue.

The nearby Westin Atlanta Gwinnett, a full-service, four-star hotel, enhances the district’s appeal with accommodations for groups of up to 800, including a presidential suite, hospitality suites, and executive-level amenities. Its lightning-fast fiber network ensures seamless technology integration for meetings and events.

When companies choose to book Gas South Convention Center’s multifaceted venue, its event providers ensure a smooth, personalized experience from start to finish. Exclusive audio-visual service provider ON Site Audio Visual handles the A/V components, allowing companies to focus on the bigger picture, while event coordinators prepare room layouts, décor, catering, and everything else needed for a successful corporate event.

For intimate performances, the Gas South Theater delivers exceptional experiences with its 708-seat venue, immaculate sound design, and behind-the-scenes conveniences like a backstage loading area and makeup facilities. Whether it’s a musical, corporate event, or stage production, the theater offers an inviting space for both audiences and performers.

Dining across the district further elevates the visitor experience. From Mexican delights at Salsa Cantina to hearty options at P.W. Cheese Steaks or BBQ sandwiches at Club 64, there’s something for everyone. The Gas South Theater’s concession stand even offers lighter options like yogurt parfaits and fruit cups alongside traditional theater bites.

Designated as a mixed-use development, Gas South District continues to expand its role as a community hub. The addition of Northside Hospital’s medical office underscores its reputation for innovation, while its mission to “Be a Fuel For Good,” donating 5% of profits to children in need, highlights its commitment to giving back.

Plan your visit today and see what makes Gas South District the heart of Gwinnett County’s growth and innovation!