Cut Costs, Not Corners: Optimize Business Travel with Duluth Travel

In a global business world, travel is a necessity – but a first-class experience can come with a big price tag. When you’re calculating expenses for the next company trip, put down the pencil and contact Duluth Travel instead. Founded by Arthur Salus, the “Travel Master,” this service disabled, veteran-owned business has provided companies, leisure travelers, and even government agencies exceptional domestic and international service for over 30 years. Ranked as a Top Three Travel Agency in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Duluth Travel is a full-service travel agency offering the best vacation packages, air rates, and latest travel-savvy technology.

Companies look to Duluth Travel for a simplified business travel booking experience. Using fully integrated and customized booking programs, a robust mobile app platform, and online corporate reports, Duluth Travel provides invaluable financial trip insights while also paying attention to the bottom line. Duluth Travel’s partnership with Deem, a travel software company, grants access to the powerful, saving-friendly Etta software. Employees can use Etta’s Open Business Tool to control their travel experience, with the freedom to book their own flights, hotels, and ground transportation while staying within company travel policy. Packed with convenient money-saving features, the Etta Open Business Tool comes with comprehensive pre-trip approval that identifies policy-breaking bookings, an automated ticket exchange, the fast-fare-finding Google ITA Search Engine, and a network of over 1 million Booking.com properties. Employees can easily find a ride once they land through the Etta app’s Uber for Business Tool, while travel managers update companies with employee trip reports and insights.

If plans change, Duluth Travel managers can adjust policy controls with Etta Open Expense. And when your company uses preferred vendors, you save even more through negotiated rate options. Duluth Travel knows that travel programs can be complex, and its Etta partnership conveniently keeps everything on the same site builder. This eliminates the costly headache of managing multiple site maintenance fees and lets travel managers adjust spending permissions in one place. When it’s time for the big meeting, Duluth Travel assists even further by providing standard reports, A/V speaker maintenance, and other event management assistance.

Companies and clients have sought Duluth Travel’s comprehensive, client-focused service since 1993. On a mission to retain trust, Duluth Travel holds a 95% satisfaction rating with clients and government agencies. And Duluth Travel’s 10 years of Best of Gwinnett awards (2014-2024) is a clear testament to their clients’ appreciation and satisfaction. Like founder Arthur Salus says, “when you listen to your customers, good things happen.”

When it’s time to pack your briefcase and tie or blazer, trust the experienced agents at Duluth Travel to handle the details.

Contact an agent at (770) 813-9895 to plan your next corporate trip.