Get Spooky At The Blind Pig Parlour Bar In Atlanta

The Blind Pig Parlour Bar lures guests to eat, drink and be scary at its newest pop-up experience—The Wicked Pig. Starting Friday, Sept. 29, the Buckhead speakeasy is transforming into a hauntingly fun destination boasting spine-tingling décor, and a mesmerizing vibe. Guests can sip on a variety of creative Halloween-themed cocktails and sink their teeth into light bites inspired by the spooky season.

Among the spooky sippers and shots served in syringes are:

Rosemary’s Baby – jalapeño-infused El Jimador, blackberry-rosemary syrup, lemon, and Cointreau

Pumpkin spice espresso martini – coffee liqueur, cold brew, and orange topped with chai foam

Schizophrenia – Old Forester, Banhez mezcal, rosemary simple, black walnut bitters, and orange bitters

I Put a Spell on You – pink lemonade vodka, butterfly pea-infused Chareau, grapefruit, and soda water

Vampire’s Kiss – Banhez mezcal, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, and lemon

B12 shot – vanilla vodka, Frangelico, and lemon

Adrenaline shot – Captain Morgan, dry Curaçao, Drambuie, and grapefruit

Halloween-themed light bites include:

CharCUTerie if you dare – sliced meats and cheeses, fruit, and accompaniments ($20)

Black bean hummus – served with carrots and pita ($8)

Buffalo tempura cauliflower – served with blue cheese dressing ($10)

Mummy dogs – phyllo-wrapped hot dog with dipping sauces ($10)

Spooky deviled eggs ($8)

Pumpkin cheesecake jar ($6)

Flaming s’more ($10)

The Wicked Pig will be open Wednesday-Saturday starting Sept. 29-Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. until late. Reservations are strongly recommended through OpenTable. Walk-ins are available at the bar on a first-come, first-served basis. The Wicked Pig may be reserved for small parties and special events any day of the week.

The Wicked Pig is located at 128 East Andrews Dr., NE in Atlanta.

For more information, visit theblindpigparlourbar.com.