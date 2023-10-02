Alberta Alleyne has been named Adjunct Instructor of the Year by Gwinnett Technical College, with more than 25 years of education, leadership, and the real estate industry.
For the past 15 years, Alleyne has contributed her expertise at Gwinnett Technical College, where she excels in teaching computer concepts and is the Chair for the CIS Mentoring Program under the Computer Sciences department. Through the CIS Mentoring Program, Alberta has actively engaged students in transformative activities like organizing the CIS job fair, web design contest, and mentoring relaunch event. The event’s success exemplified the program’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections between students and the professional world.
Computer Sciences Dean Garfield Anderson nominated Alleyne for the 2023 Adjunct of the Year, stating, “Alberta’s energetic passion for promoting and being present for all Gwinnett Tech and CIS student-focused activities is unparalleled.”
Alleyne holds a bachelor’s degree in science with a major in Information Systems Management and a Master of Education specializing in Instructional Technology. She is also an esteemed alumnus of the Volunteer Involvement Program at United Way Atlanta.