Alberta Alleyne has been named Adjunct Instructor of the Year by Gwinnett Technical College, with more than 25 years of education, leadership, and the real estate industry.

For the past 15 years, Alleyne has contributed her expertise at Gwinnett Technical College, where she excels in teaching computer concepts and is the Chair for the CIS Mentoring Program under the Computer Sciences department. Through the CIS Mentoring Program, Alberta has actively engaged students in transformative activities like organizing the CIS job fair, web design contest, and mentoring relaunch event. The event’s success exemplified the program’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections between students and the professional world.

“The inspiration behind my career in teaching has been the profound impact it can have on students’ lives. For more than two decades, I have been drawn to the transformative power of education. It’s the privilege of guiding students, encouraging them to explore their unique talents, and watching them thrive that continues to drive my commitment to teaching,” stated Alleyne.

Computer Sciences Dean Garfield Anderson nominated Alleyne for the 2023 Adjunct of the Year, stating, “Alberta’s energetic passion for promoting and being present for all Gwinnett Tech and CIS student-focused activities is unparalleled.”

“Being named Adjunct of the Year is a catalyst for change. It’s not just about celebrating my efforts but elevating the CIS Mentoring Program I chair to new heights. This recognition provides a unique chance to shine a brighter spotlight on the program’s success stories and its potential to empower students. My vision is to use this platform to garner more support in terms of resources and mentorship involvement to ensure that our program continues to thrive and serves as a model for mentorship excellence in academia. Together, we can foster a culture of learning and growth that benefits countless students for years to come,” stated Alleyne.

Alleyne holds a bachelor’s degree in science with a major in Information Systems Management and a Master of Education specializing in Instructional Technology. She is also an esteemed alumnus of the Volunteer Involvement Program at United Way Atlanta.