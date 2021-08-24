Boost Your Business & Work Life with These Four Podcasts!

Got an entrepreneurial dream? Just got assigned to lead a big project at work? Having trouble getting your small business off the ground? You don’t have to sort it all out on your own. There’s a whole universe of useful information and free resources to take advantage of on the hottest new media platform: podcasts! No matter your industry, interests, challenges or questions, there’s a business podcast out there that’s a perfect fit for you. So, it’s time to dive into this new world of knowledge and content!

In today’s episode of the Gwinnett Podcast, we’re discussing four of the best podcasts for advice, interviews and guides in all things business. That’s right, it’s a podcast about podcasts—kinda like listening to five podcasts in one!

Today, we’re actually going to be suggesting a few other podcasts you might be interested in, especially if you’re running your own business, managing a team at work or just leading others in general. That’s right, we’re going to talk about the top four business podcasts!

The School of Greatness by Lewis Howes

Former professional football player Lewis Howes built a multimillion-dollar business despite zero experience in the business world. Classic entrepreneur, right? Now, in his podcast, School of Greatness, he discusses everything from how to live with intention to how to build relationships that support self-development. He also has some great guests – like Taye Diggs and Rainn Wilson.

StartUp Podcast

Getting what you know is a genius idea into a tangible form is what separates the actual entrepreneurs from just thinkers. To help propel your idea into a successful startup, check out StartUp Podcast by CreativeLive instructor Alex Blumberg. Blumberg follows a single startup in each session and discusses topics like work-life balance, pitching to potential investors and the art of conducting fundraisers.

Help! My Business Sucks!

As you can tell from the title, this is a nontraditional podcast. Hosts Andrew Lock and Chris Farrell help entrepreneurs and small business owners to build a better business and stand out from the crowd. Warning from their site: “Expect dry British humor, playful sarcasm and irreverence, with a soft and chewy center of both entertainment and brilliant marketing insights.”

The Introvert Entrepreneur

Beth Buelow interviews business owners about how they landed in their current position and gives tips and tricks to overcome challenges both small and large. Touted as a “guide to introverted entrepreneurs who want to amplify their strengths and build sustainable, energetically aligned businesses,” the podcast is on Inc.’s list of the 100 Podcasts That Will Make You Smarter, Better, and Wiser.

And, of course, if you want to keep hearing business stories from inside or very near your Gwinnett zip code, then keep tuning in here by making sure you subscribe to the Gwinnett Podcast!