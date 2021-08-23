Wesleyan School – Where Faith & Intellect Connect!

Wesleyan School believes faith and intellect are great partners with each other. At Wesleyan, it’s not a matter of choosing faith or intellect, but rather using both to create the best possible education for your child. Our leadership and faculty work to provide students with an atmosphere that is challenging, reinforces the value of hard work and emphasizes character and integrity above accomplishment. Wesleyan prepares students for each stage of life and provides them the opportunity to see all the possibilities that lie before them. Wesleyan’s school motto is JOY – Jesus, Others, Yourself – and every aspect of school life is oriented to reinforce this philosophy of putting Jesus first and others ahead of ourselves.

A college preparatory environment, students have access to a wide range of academic opportunities along with athletics, arts, service and other extracurricular activities. Wesleyan’s 85-acre campus in Peachtree Corners provides state-of-the-art academic facilities along with on-campus practice space for athletics and arts.

Located just outside of I-285 in Peachtree Corners, Wesleyan enrolls students in grades K-12. Morning and afternoon bus routes are available throughout the metro Atlanta area. Supervised care before school is included in the cost of tuition and after care is available (K-8) until 6:00 p.m. at an affordable rate.

Learn more at www.wesleyanschool.org.