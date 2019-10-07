Bring Home Man’s Best Friend During Adopt-A-Dog Month

In honor of Adopt-A-Dog Month, Gwinnett Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees on dogs and cats throughout October for adopters who come to the shelter representing their favorite team.

“This month, you can add a new player to your home team from among the many loyal and lovable dogs and cats that are surrendered to the shelter every day,” said Alan Davis, Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director. “Whether you are looking for a dog that achieves maximum speed chasing those long drives into right field, or a cat that prefers to spend Sunday afternoons on the couch watching the game with the family, we can help you find the perfect armchair quarterback, retriever or receiver.”

Gwinnett Animal Welfare works year-round to promote adoptions and enhance the bond that people share with their companion animals. Each year during Adopt-A-Dog Month, Animal Welfare provides adopters with the tools and resources to continue fostering connections between people and pets.

All pets adopted at Gwinnett Animal Welfare have been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped, and are ready to join their new team. Dogs that have tested heartworm positive will be treated before going home. The standard adoption fee is $45 for dogs and puppies and $30 for cats and kittens.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.