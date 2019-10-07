Swish! Wesleyan School Opens Registration for Community Basketball Clinics

If your kids have been begging you to play basketball, here’s your chance to honor their wish. Wesleyan School has opened registration for its fall and winter Community Basketball Clinics. Open to children ages 5-10, all students are welcome and do not have to attend Wesleyan to participate.

The clinics are structured so that players receive sound fundamental instruction in a competitive and organized environment focusing on skill development and teamwork.

“Our goal is for children to learn how to play the game of basketball in the correct way in a fun setting,” said Carolyn Whitney, Wesleyan’s Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach.

Boys and girls are invited to participate. Players will be divided by age and ability and will work each week in small groups to learn and develop skills.

“We’re excited to continue to offer excellent programs for the community,” said Kelly Weatherly, Director of Auxiliary Programs. “First and foremost, we want children to have fun and learn new skills. The Community Basketball Clinics at Wesleyan provide that opportunity for children in an environment where they can build their confidence and knowledge of the game.”

Clinics start Saturday, November 2 and run through Saturday, February 1. Registration for the entire season is $150 and drop-in rates are available per clinic.