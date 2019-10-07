Gwinnett Online Campus Assistant Principal honored for innovation

Christine Austin, an assistant principal at Gwinnett Online Campus, has been named a recipient of the 2019 Innovative Educator Prize.

The competition recognizes teachers and school leaders who use blended and online learning to move beyond current constraints in the education system. Austin was selected after creating a personalized learning center prototype to catalyze classroom innovation, including models of small group, teacher-directed instruction; collaborative project-based learning engagements; and targeted, individualized experiences aligned with courses taught at Gwinnett Online Campus.

Austin is one of eight educators from around the country to receive the award. Each winner will receive financial support for his or her pilot project and will participate in a yearlong cohort to learn from their collective successes and stumbles throughout the implementation process.

