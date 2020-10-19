Caring for Our Seniors – The Mansions at Gwinnett Park

The Mansions is a family-owned company that has built a great reputation in Georgia and Oklahoma for building beautiful and caring senior living communities. Over the years, The Mansions has created strong relationships with the families they serve by not only providing well thought out senior living communities, but in designing programs that create a culture of support and compassion through positive and respectful interactions among residents, their families and the Mansions staff.

Now, The Mansions has brought that same exceptional care and detail in the architecture of The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care.

“The Mansions at Gwinnett Park is a brand-new community,” says Peppur Lewis, Executive Director of the Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care. “We have independent living, assisted living, and also specialized memory care. By offering advanced levels of senior care our residents, who we think of as our family too, will enjoy a longer period of independence, a compassionate level of care, and overall greater sense of usefulness and purpose. We believe we are the best place for your loved one, period.”

Families who need long-term assistance in caring for a parent or grandparent can take comfort knowing that the extra focus on therapy, wellness, and a specialized dementia care program makes The Mansions at Gwinnett Park the place their loved one will feel most comfortable calling home.

As for the campus itself, there are eighty-eight spacious apartments with roughly half designated for assisted living and the other half for memory care. Residents have a choice of a studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment. Each location offers an average of 40,000 square feet of common areas, fitness and activity rooms, card and game rooms, and more!

Despite all that The Mansions at Gwinnett Park provides; it’s 100% normal for families to still find themselves apprehensive. After all, moving to a new community is an important decision that will affect everyone in the family. The staff are prepared to guide families through what can be a very emotional decision.

“A lot of times it is hard because the children or the grandchildren are trying to live their life while also being the caregiver. That’s a double job. And sometimes it is hard for the families to realize that letting go of that responsibility is not the same as letting go of their loved one!” Peppur Lewis explains. “When they begin to understand we can provide constant care for their loved one, well, they can finally have a full night’s rest.”

“Families are surprised how much socialization their loved ones have once they move in,” Stacey Donald, Marketing Director for Gwinnett Park explains. “They can all relate to each other. They all have similar hobbies or similar likes, so it honestly just happens naturally…we get to watch many of them become best friends. I personally, love all of their incredible stories.”





Love and compassion for the seniors and their families are requirements for this line of work. For some like Lewis and Donald, it is a calling.

“Our residents are amazing,” says Lewis. “We truly have some of the best residents around.”

To learn more about The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care, you can listen to a full interview with Peppur Lewis, Executive Director, and Stacey Donald, Marketing Director here on The Gwinnett Podcast:



The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care is holding a special sale for October and November! New residents receive a discount on their community fee and the third month free – a $6,000 savings. To contact The Mansions, click here.