What’s Quackin’ at The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf

When it comes to fundraising, the Gwinnett Duck Derby is the perfect combination of effective and delightfully creative.

On September 22, the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf, comprised of close to 50 community members, sold nearly 6,000 ducks through the 6th annual Gwinnett Duck Derby event, raising close to $25,000. Twelve prizewinners were able to participate in a computer-generated random drawing, one of which was the RE/MAX Center, winning the grand prize of $2,500. The winners were announced at a socially-distanced celebration held at Slow Pour Brewing Company, though the event was featured on Facebook Live as well.

Throughout its years of service, the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf has raised $85,000 for the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Annandale Village, the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Rainbow Village, the Gwinnett County Library Foundation, Gwinnett Tech, Because One Matters, Nothing But the Truth Food Ministry, and Corley Elementary, a title I school in Gwinnett County. On top of that, the Rotary Club has raised funds for projects such as Alliance for Smiles and Rotary Has Heart.

Sponsoring the Rotary Club of Sugarloaf in its philanthropic efforts are the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Hayes Automotive, Diamond Sponsors; Andersen Tate Carr, GFS Advisory, Jackson EMC, Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger Periera, PC, and The Whitlock Group, Gold Duck Sponsors; Robert Jackson Wilson, PC, RE/MAX Center, and Renasant Bank, Silver Duck Sponsors; and Corridor Development, Little Caesars, Rhodes, Young, Black & Duncan, and Columbia Engineering, Bronze Duck Sponsors.

The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf is dedicated to providing for local and international communities. To learn more, visit their website here.