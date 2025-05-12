Summer Reads & Local Bookstores Worth Browsing IRL

You know what pairs well with a poolside lounge chair or a long flight with spotty Wi-Fi? A real, dog-ear-able, sunscreen-smudged paperback. And lucky for us, Gwinnett is stacked with indie and big-name bookstores that make the search for your next great read part of the fun. No two-day shipping required!



Whether you’re stocking up for a summer trip or finally tackling that TBR pile, these local shops make book-buying feel like an experience—not just a transaction.



Read It Again – Suwanee

Family-owned and fiercely loved since 2002, Read It Again is where Gwinnett’s bookish crowd goes to find their people. The vibe? Welcoming, organized, and slightly addictive (in the best way).

It’s the kind of place where they remember your name—and probably your favorite genre, too.



Liberty Books – Lawrenceville

Liberty Books (formerly Books for Less) is a full-blown maze of paperbacks, hardcovers, and budget-friendly finds. With 50,000+ used books in stock, it’s the kind of place where you go looking for one title and leave with five.

Trade in books—no appointment needed—and get major discounts!

Stock includes everything from kids’ lit and bestsellers to textbooks and Christian reads.

Bonus points for air conditioning, a quiet atmosphere, and actual parking.

As a Christian-owned bookstore, Liberty curates its shelves with a family-friendly lens! They also support local churches and anti-trafficking efforts across metro Atlanta.



Barnes & Noble – Peachtree Corners

Sure, it’s a chain. But The Forum location brings local energy, with a big, browsable layout and events that keep it from feeling cookie-cutter.

Weekly Tuesday Storytimes for kids.

Monthly “B&N Picks” curated by staff!

In-store café with plenty of room to flip through that new thriller you “accidentally” bought…

This is your spot for a spontaneous book run that turns into a page-flippin’ afternoon.



Bookmark It

Whether you’re prepping for vacation downtime or just craving something better than doomscrolling, Gwinnett’s bookstores are here to help you romanticize summer reading again. No batteries, no blue light—just stories worth turning pages for.



Find more bookstores to frequent at www.guidetogwinnett.com/bookstores!