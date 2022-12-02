You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen, but do you recall, the most famous reindeer of all…. the Coca-Cola Caravan?

The Coca-Cola Caravan is making it’s way across Georgia and Gwinnett in light of the Christmas Season. The World of Coca-Cola is celebrating with it’s annual holiday event now through early 2023, the Atlanta attraction invites friends and families to experience holiday magic and make memories to last a lifetime with larger-than-life decorations, festive family photo opportunities, seasonal beverages and more.

The World of Coca-Cola will be decorated with twinkling lights and giant ornaments, and feature enormous Coca-Cola bottles, merry music and festive surprises. A special exhibit, “Coca-Cola Christmas around the World,” features historic, holiday-themed Coca-Cola artifacts that celebrate the season.

PHOTO: Courtesy of World of Coca-Cola and Jackson Spalding

Inside the Pop Culture Gallery, visitors are invited to explore the history of the Sundblom Santa Claus through a collection of paintings on permanent display. They may also take part in the festive “My Coke Story” activation that celebrates joy, laughter and memories that come with the holiday season. Select stories will be displayed at the attraction for visitors to read and enjoy.

Everyone’s favorite part: the flavors! The Taste It! beverage experience features selections from different countries around the world year round, but during the holiday season, it also includes curated seasonal samplings. This year, the exhibit is offering custom limited time Freestyle mixes such as Coca-Cola Vanilla Swirl, Coke Zero Vanilla Swirl and Sprite Vanilla Frost, among others. QR codes are placed throughout the exhibit to share fun facts and details about the origin of each beverage.

Coca-Cola Caravan Comes to Town

Since lighting up the small screen in a TV ad that first aired in the mid-1990s, the Coca-Cola Caravan has signaled the start of the festive season for nearly three decades. The red and twinkling truck makes stops across the country, bringing holiday joy, but also Santa Claus, samples and seasonal activities wherever it goes.

Gwinnett and Close to Gwinnett Locations:

Dec. 11 – noon to 3 at Plaza Fiesta / 4166 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345

Dec. 11 – 6 to 9 p.m. at Gas South Arena / 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway Duluth, GA 30097

Dec. 16 – noon to 3 p.m. at Walmart / 1825 Rockbridge Road Southwest Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Dec. 16 – 6 to 9 p.m. at Stone Mountain / 100 Robert E. Lee Boulevard Stone Mountain, GA 30083

Dec. 17 – noon to 3 p.m. at Kroger / 1931 Jesse Jewel Parkway Gainesville, GA 30501

Dec. 17 – 6 to 9 p.m. at Lanier Islands / 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway Buford, GA 30518

You can view all the locations here.

“Each year, we look forward to bringing people together to make memories and celebrate the holidays with us. Coca-Cola has been a part of seasonal celebrations around the world for generations, and World of Coca-Cola has become a must-visit destination and annual tradition for Atlantans and visitors alike looking to experience the magic of the holiday season.” Christophe Lair – Senior Director Retail Operations and Administration

World of Coca-Cola is located adjacent to Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta and is accessible via the Peachtree Center or CNN/World Congress Center MARTA stations.

Consumers with questions may call 1-800-676-COKE or visit the website at www.WorldofCocaCola.com to purchase tickets.