The last two years of high school are the perfect time to take a college road trip and explore where you’re headed. And while a four-year college experience is not for everyone, not continuing your education after high school could cost you. Those that continue their education typically have more opportunities and make more money in the long run than those that simply graduate high school.
With so many different options available, it’s important to find the college that’s right for you. If you’re worried about how you’re going to pay for it, relax. There are many financial aid options out there that make getting a college education obtainable for just about anyone that’s willing to enroll.
If you’re serious about furthering your education, we’re ready to take you there.
Technical Colleges can be a great place to start exploring a college education. Many people attend technical college because it can help students prepare for jobs quickly, and most technical colleges have high job placement rates. Students that attend can earn associate degrees, diplomas or certificates in a variety of fields. Most technical colleges also have a rolling admission process, so students can start at different times of the year.
Two-Year Colleges are another option. Many students choose this route to a college education because they can earn an associates degree or start to earn credits towards a bachelor’s degree. Many students use a two-year college as the first step and work to transfer to a four-year college.
Four-Year Colleges: students that start at a four-year college don’t have to worry about transferring. Four-year colleges typically offer a wide variety of career fields and are a good option for students who may want to attend graduate school at some point in the future.
Arriving at Destination College
Now that you’ve identified the type of school you are interested in, it’s time to find the perfect school. We’ll help you narrow down your search and end up at the right college.
Navigation the Road to College
Choose Four and Explore
The first step in the process is to sit down and choose four or five colleges that you have an interest in learning more about. Exploring majors and program options can be an excellent starting point. College websites can give you an overview about student life and programs of study.
The website gacollege411.org is a great resource for exploring options within the state of Georgia. You can use the College Matching Assistant to help you narrow down schools by specific criteria such as location, major, call sizes, on-campus housing options and more.
When choosing a college, make sure your grades and test scores match admissions standards. Most college websites list the grades and test scores of the average student accepted at that school as well as many minimum requirements. Remember, choosing the right school is a personal decision about your future; never pick a school simply because your friend, boyfriend or girlfriend is going there.
Experience Life as a College Student
From your list, choose two schools and take a road trip. A school might seem great online, but you need to tour the campus, sit in on a class, explore the housing situation (if you plan to live there), try the food at the dining hall and get feedback from students that attend the school. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. After you visit a couple of campuses, you’ll be able to tell if you want to apply to these schools or visit additional ones.
Decide and Apply
Now that you have done your homework, sit down and make a pro and con list about each school you’ve considered up to this point. Rank your schools from one to four. Apply to your first choice as well as one or two backups. One of your schools can be a stretch, but at least two of the schools should be ones you are confident will accept you. After you’ve finished applying, go ahead and look into financial aid options. There is no harm in applying for financial aid early. You are not obligated to accept any financial aid until you receive the funds; so go ahead and apply away.
Stay Organized
Planners are a cheap investment compared to the cost of missing a college admission deadline. Make a checklist and put important dates in your planner. Remember, it’s up to you to make sure everything is on time. Colleges usually don’t accept late items.
You Made it!
The deadlines don’t stop here. Make sure you are aware of all upcoming important deadlines such as when your deposit is due, orientation dates, housing paperwork, immunization forms, etc. Don’t let those grades slip your last semester of high school, because the college admission’s department could revoke your acceptance letter.