The last two years of high school are the perfect time to take a college road trip and explore where you’re headed. And while a four-year college experience is not for everyone, not continuing your education after high school could cost you. Those that continue their education typically have more opportunities and make more money in the long run than those that simply graduate high school.

With so many different options available, it’s important to find the college that’s right for you. If you’re worried about how you’re going to pay for it, relax. There are many financial aid options out there that make getting a college education obtainable for just about anyone that’s willing to enroll.

Technical Colleges can be a great place to start exploring a college education. Many people attend technical college because it can help students prepare for jobs quickly, and most technical colleges have high job placement rates. Students that attend can earn associate degrees, diplomas or certificates in a variety of fields. Most technical colleges also have a rolling admission process, so students can start at different times of the year.

Two-Year Colleges are another option. Many students choose this route to a college education because they can earn an associates degree or start to earn credits towards a bachelor’s degree. Many students use a two-year college as the first step and work to transfer to a four-year college.

Four-Year Colleges: students that start at a four-year college don’t have to worry about transferring. Four-year colleges typically offer a wide variety of career fields and are a good option for students who may want to attend graduate school at some point in the future.

