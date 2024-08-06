Buford City Schools are experiencing an exhilarating wave of growth and transformation, making it an exciting time for students and families alike. Imagine walking through the newly renovated Buford Middle School, where 18 sparkling new classrooms and a modernized cafeteria now buzz with youthful energy. The expansion continues as Buford Senior Academy unveils a state-of-the-art third-grade wing, ready to inspire young minds. And just across from Buford High, the soon-to-be-completed Buford Stadium stands poised to become a community

hub, where roaring crowds will celebrate not just athletic victories but a shared sense of pride.

This surge of development, driven by a rapidly growing student body, underscores Buford’s unwavering commitment to educational excellence. Beyond the bricks and mortar, the district is broadening its horizons with new programs like orchestra, flag football, and Odyssey of the Mind, ensuring every student finds their passion.

In Buford City Schools, the future isn’t just on the horizon—it’s being built right now, promising a dynamic and enriching experience for all who walk through its doors.

For years, Buford City Schools have been celebrated as one of the top school districts in Georgia. With that comes a strong responsibility to uphold the culture of educational excellence that permeates from both within and outside the walls of the district.

Unique by design

While most school districts are segmented and named by county, such as Gwinnett county school district or Forsyth county school district, Buford City Schools is the only district that takes its name from the city it’s located in, due to the unique way in which it was established. Buford City Schools (BCS) predates the formation of Gwinnett County Schools (GCS), tracing its history to the 1950s. Before this time, each city was by default its own school district, operating independently from the rest. Then, in 1956, cities in Gwinnett were given an option to vote into the county-consolidated district known today as GCS—or opt out. While the rest of the cities chose to consolidate, Buford opted to continue operating as its own independent city district, hence its unique establishment.

Today, the Buford City Schools cluster includes five schools, each focused on a specific grade segment that differs from most other districts:



● Buford Elementary School (kindergarten)

● Buford Academy (grades 1-2)

● Buford Senior Academy (grades 3-5)

● Buford Middle School (grades 6-8)

● Buford High School (grades 9-12)



Over the past five years, Buford City Schools has seen its K-12 student population grow by approximately 600 students, bringing current enrollment to nearly 6,000 students. This surge, which has recently leveled off, has necessitated a series of strategic expansions to ensure that the district can continue to offer high-quality education in a supportive environment.

More Facilities

In 2023, Buford Middle School underwent a significant renovation, resulting in the addition of 18 new classrooms and a larger, renovated and modernized cafeteria. These improvements were made to prevent the consequential effects of overcrowding and also help the district maintain its focus on providing spaces conducive to learning, ensuring students and teachers have equal access to comfortable, high-quality facilities.

Buford Senior Academy Expansion: A New Home for Third Graders

To accommodate a growing population, in fall of 2024, Buford Academy third-graders will transition to Buford Senior Academy. As a result of the transition, Buford Academy will house only 1st and 2nd graders while Buford Senior Academy will cater to grades 3 through 5.

To accommodate the shift, Buford Senior Academy is unveiling a new third-grade wing with 30 state-of-the-art classrooms, underscoring the district’s commitment to providing optimal learning environments that adapt to the evolving needs of its student body.

Completion of Buford Stadium

As announced last year, construction of a sports stadium—Buford Stadium—continues, with completion of the venue expected in the later part of 2024. Located directly across from Buford High School on Buford Highway, the stadium will seat 10,000 spectators, have more room for concessions, include a press box, and boast more parking spaces. The stadium is due to be a premier venue for the district’s celebrated football program but also serve as a community hub that connects students, families, and local residents.

Diverse Programs for Diverse Interests

In addition to space expansions throughout the district, Buford City Schools has also made concerted efforts to broaden its programs to cater to the interests of its growing student body. Recent additions include orchestra, flag football, and Odyssey of the Mind—a creative problem-solving competition that encourages innovation and teamwork. These programs reflect BCS’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel in academics, arts, and also athletics.

As one of the highest-rated districts in the state, Buford City Schools remains true to its mission of exemplifying excellence in all it does, with a focus on prepping and priming each student for success in college, career, and life. With a millage rate that clocks in at nearly half of most other districts in the state and a 15:1 average student to teacher ratio, the district presents a clear advantage for students and parents alike. As its student body continues to grow among an evolving landscape, Buford School District is prepared to remain steadfast in its dedication to promote quality education crafted for the needs of every unique student.

