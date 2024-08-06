Gwinnett Schools Ranked

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology (GSMST) is listed as the #1 school in Georgia and one of the ten best in the nation.

Of the Gwinnett schools ranked, two are in the top 20 in the state (GSMST and North Gwinnett High School ranked #17). Nine fall within the top 50 in the state:

15 Gwinnett schools are ranked in the top 100 statewide:

GSMST

North Gwinnett High

Paul Duke STEM High School

Brookwood High School

Mill Creek High School

Peachtree Ridge High School

Lanier High School

Archer High School

McClure Health Science High School

Parkview High School

Duluth High School

Collins Hill High School

Grayson High School

Dacula High School

Mountain View High School

Career Ready

GCPS’ Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) students have the option to pursue 60+ Career Pathways that lead to high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand careers.



In 2023–24, CTE students earned 5,824 certifications as part of their coursework, or at the end of their pathway. 3,722 CTAE students completed a pathway to signal that they are prepared to participate in the workforce.

Award Winning District

GCPS named one of the nation’s Best Communities for Music Education (BCME) by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) for the 17th year. The award program recognizes and celebrates outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students, and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education. Designations are made to districts and schools demonstrating an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

21 GCPS High Schools made one or more of the Georgia Department of Education’s Advanced Placement (AP) Honors Schools lists.

GCPS’ Berkmar High School Culinary students and Meadowcreek High School’s Culinary Management team earned top honors during the Georgia ProStart® State Invitational (GPSI) competition. Chef Phillip Garrett of Grayson Technical Education Program was also named the Georgia ProStart Educator of the Year.

Ryan Queen, (Trickum MS), was named the 2024 Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals Principal of the Year

The Georgia Athletic Directors Association (GADA) has named Kirk Barton, Norcross High School’s Athletic Director, the recipient of the 2024 Dr. Lucia B. Norwood State Athletic Director of the Year award.

GCPS is the largest employer in Gwinnett County and 4th largest in metro Atlanta.

The district is known as one of the best employers in the county, region, and state, and has earned recognition as a top employer by Forbes magazine.

Gwinnett staff members are leaders in their profession, earning U.S., state, and metro

recognition for innovative teaching, learning impact, media services, school nutrition, photography, and instruction in math and science, foreign language, fine arts, business, marketing, and computer science.