Healing, Heart and Overall Health with LaVida Massage of Grayson!

An amazing massage… It’s a welcome opportunity to set your daily stresses aside and drift into deep relaxation. It’s when all those aches and pains that have bothered you for weeks are released. It brings a sense of true rejuvenation that leaves you feeling uplifted for the rest of your week. Massages provide so many benefits – not just in the moment, but for days following. They can even help you reach your fitness goals sooner or find lasting relief from pain that’s held you back for months.

In fact, the best massages aren’t just about relaxation, but about true wellbeing in all aspects of your life. That’s what LaVida Massage of Grayson is all about! They offer a wide variety of services from sports massage to deep tissue to hot stone, and specialize in custom massages – working with every client to give a wonderful massage that best fits their needs. LaVida Massage of Grayson is Gwinnett’s newest massage center, and they’re excited to celebrate their grand opening this Friday, Nov. 5!

“We are a massage wellness center, so our focus is on healing and making our guests feel better from head to toe,” owner TiAnn Walker says. “Of course, you will be relaxed and you will be pampered, but our focus is on wellness and trying to get some consistent touch to really address whatever that person is dealing with.”

Looking to relieve stress, reduce blood pressure and experience a boost in dopamine and serotonin? LaVida Massage of Grayson’s Swedish massage is the way to go. Or maybe you’d prefer a Deep Tissue massage to restore movement, reduce inflammation and work out all those pesky knots and kinks. They also specialize in Prenatal, Sports, Couples, Hot Stone and even TMJ massage, so no matter your needs, LaVida Massage of Grayson has you covered! They also offer aromatherapy as well as healing and pain relief topical balms to enhance your experience and bring even deeper relaxation.

The new massage wellness center offers an unbeatable Membership Program, with no long-term commitments and a variety of amazing rewards! Starting at just $59.95/month, members receive one 60-minute custom massage session every month as well as major discounts on additional sessions and exclusive reward points for referrals. Plus, the membership is shareable with a family member and all unused sessions roll over every month!

LaVida Massage of Grayson is proud to be a minority-owned and women-owned business, and they’re excited to bring new life and offer their services to the community. They’re committed to providing the best service to fit every client’s unique needs and look forward to helping everyone boost their wellness and aid their healing journey along the way!

Come celebrate LaVida Massage of Grayson’s Grand Opening at these upcoming events!

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

2 – 4 pm

Friends & Family Day

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

10 am – 6 pm

LaVida Massage of Grayson

770-559-9441 | grayson.ga@lavidamassage.com

2715 Loganville Hwy, Ste. 310

Loganville, GA 30052

Website | Facebook