Contact-Free and Delicious: Area Restaurants Innovate to Cope With COVID-19

Today restaurants around Gwinnett County are beginning to pivot their business practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which eating in close-packed dining rooms is not ideal.

Many have had to invent new curbside pickup and ordering practices overnight.

Some, like Buford’s Main St. Deli, now have signs on their doors reading “Delivery Only.”

Inside the deli, the crew gets ready with to-go boxes for orders they hope will come in.

“We’re doing delivery and take-out,” says deli owner Chris Ouimet. “You can order and pay online. You can call and pay over the phone.”

Ouimet’s crew set up a to-go service lane in the parking spaces immediately in front of the restaurant for convenient pick-up.

In a time marked by social distancing, Ouimet emphasizes togetherness and teamwork of a sort. “We feel your pain,” he said. “We’re all in this together. Keep supporting each other even if you have to eat at home, and we’ll get through it, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

