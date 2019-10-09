Converge! 40+ Students Learn About Convergent Journalism in Intern Program

Have you heard about Converge? Big things are happening!

We recently had 40 students from all Gwinnett County Public Schools come together for Converge, our multi-media internship program. We talked about convergent journalism, our LoveGwinnett initiative, storytelling, and so much more. We’re excited to see what these students come up with and work on!

The name Converge comes from convergent journalism, the idea that journalism is more than just a news story. It’s video, photos, storytelling, and more! We want students to develop all these skills and more, explore what they love and try something new.

If you’re interested in learning more about this program and seeing what these students are learning, check out the video below! It highlights our kick-off meeting and all the awesome students who attended.

But wait, there's more! Since we are Converge, we of course had to do more than just a video and story. We have photos, too! This is convergent media after all.





















































We’re excited to see where Converge goes. Now we’re curious…

What’s your story?

Special thanks to Joy Donuts for the delicious donuts on our donut wall!