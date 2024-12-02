From classic holiday treats making a return to exciting new creations you’ll want to try before they disappear, these limited-time winter items are perfect for fueling all your holiday festivities. Grab your mittens, make some room on your wishlist, and get ready to explore the tastiest holiday treats. Whether you’re dining in or driving through, these festive bites will add a little extra cheer to your season!

The coffee chain is going full deck-the-halls mode this season as they unveil familiar favorites, new stars, and a bunch of sparkling extras. The morning commute just got easier with a full winter spread you can pick up on the way to work. A holiday favorite for more than 20 years, the iconic Peppermint Mocha is back. Gingerbread is making an appearance too, which is great news for those who aren’t big fans of lactose! The Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai combines warm chai spices, creamy oatmilk and ice, and is topped with nondairy gingerbread-flavored cold foam and a spice topping.

Joining the menu are several other past flavors: Caramel Brulee, Chestnut Praline, and Sugar Cookie. Each one of these sweet holiday treats are available iced, hot, or as a Frappucino.

Peppermint Mocha – steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, and topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

– steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, and topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Caramel Brulée Latte – steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée topping.

– steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée topping. Chestnut Praline Latte – steamed milk and flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

– steamed milk and flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte – sugar cookie flavored syrup combines with Starbucks Blonde Espresso – a light roast that’s smooth and subtly sweet – ice, and almondmilk, topped with red and green sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic.

Wait, there are more gifts on the way! Also up for grabs are the Turkey Sage Danish (flaky savory pastry filled with turkey sausage and a creamy bechamel sauce) and the Dark Toffee Bundt (deep toffee flavor notes swirl together in a personal-sized bundt cake). Bonus: returning to the menu are the Cranberry Bliss Bar and the Sugar Plum Danish.

Not a coffee fan? The New Cran-Merry Orange Refresher captures the essence of the season with flavors of sweet orange, tart cranberry and warm spices, including notes of cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg, shaken with ice, water and real cranberries.

Everyone knows hosting the holiday celebrations is a lot of work. No one will judge if you need a little help now and then. Besides, nothing screams Southern Christmas comfort like a full homestyle spread. Whether you are stopping by or ordering catering, Cracker Barrel has you covered.

Holiday Heat n’ Serve Feasts can feed about eight to ten people, or the Family Style Dinner can feed four to six. There are a few more options on the menu (roast, anyone?) and some extras to be added.

Heat n’ Serve Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham

Cornbread Dressing

Roasted Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Macaroni n’ Cheese

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Apple Streusel Pie & Pecan Pie Family Dinner Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham

Cornbread Dressing

Roasted Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Macaroni n’ Cheese

Green Beans

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Just stoping by for a bite? The menu has some holiday picks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Cinnamon rolls are all the rage on the breakfast menu, as well as Cinnamon Swirl French Toast and cream cheese icing. Thirsty? The standard sweet tea has been sweetened with winter fruity favorites, debuting as the Sugar Plum Tea. If you are trying to stay warm – Broccoli Cheese Casserole and Country Fried Turkey (served with cranberry relish) are great options.

Dunkin’ is bringing festive flavors with new delights for both sips and sweets. The coffee and donut chain is emphasizing cookie butter flavor (have you had those little cookies on a Delta flight? Yeah, it tastes like that) as well as a sprinkling of other seasonal flavors. America runs on Dunkin’ so we will give you the menu showcase quick:

Holiday Cookie Signature Latte – rich espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond. It’s finished with a swirl of whipped cream, drizzle of caramel and cookie butter crumbles for a sweet crunch.

– rich espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond. It’s finished with a swirl of whipped cream, drizzle of caramel and cookie butter crumbles for a sweet crunch. Peppermint Mocha – exactly that, cool mint meet yummy chocolate and espresso.

– exactly that, cool mint meet yummy chocolate and espresso. Toasted White Chocolate Latte – if milk chocolate mocha isn’t your thing, this drink is smooth white chocolate with a nutty body, espresso, and steamed milk.

– if milk chocolate mocha isn’t your thing, this drink is smooth white chocolate with a nutty body, espresso, and steamed milk. Cookie Butter Cold Brew – ultra-smooth cold brew layered with indulgent notes of brown-sugar cookie, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkling of cookie butter crumbles.

– ultra-smooth cold brew layered with indulgent notes of brown-sugar cookie, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkling of cookie butter crumbles. White Hazelnut Bark Coffee – white chocolate and toasted hazelnut blended with cream and Dunkin’ Original Blend iced or hot coffee.

– white chocolate and toasted hazelnut blended with cream and Dunkin’ Original Blend iced or hot coffee. Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl – crisp hash browns with a blend of shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and seasonings, all topped with a drizzle of cheddar queso.

– crisp hash browns with a blend of shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and seasonings, all topped with a drizzle of cheddar queso. Almond Croissant—a flaky, all-butter croissant filled with sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.

Now through December 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy new offers each week, all available exclusively in the Dunkin’ app:

12/3 – 12/9: $3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte 12/10 – 12/16: $1 off order of 25-count MUNCHKINS or Half-Dozen Donuts

$1 off order of 25-count MUNCHKINS or Half-Dozen Donuts 12/17 – 12/23: $2 Medium Hot Chocolate

$2 Medium Hot Chocolate 12/24 – 12/30: $2 order of 10-count MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

If you are one of those people who absolutely adore Dunkin’ (we know you’re out there) you can shop their merchandise line for holiday gift goodies.

Okay, so burgers aren’t inherently all that magical-winter-wonderland of a food choice, but Sonic begs to differ. This winter, cozy up with a new take on the cheeseburger and sip it down with some festive drinks, all of which have gotten a merry makeover.

The Double SONIC Queso Smasher is two hand-prepared and smashed Angus patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center, layered with two slices of melty American cheese, creamy white queso, crispy tortilla strips, sliced jalapenos, diced onions and a creamy Southwest sauce, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. Not enough? You can go for the Triple SONIC Queso Smasher, available for those with a bigger appetite!

On to the sips! Sonic is known for it’s old-fashioned drive-in style and retro menu choices, why should winter be different? The Sparkling Sugar Cookie Dr Pepper blends the iconic fizz of Dr Pepper with hints of caramel and sugar cookie, all topped with a luscious layer of sweet cream. The same goes for the classic root beer, now revamped as the Buttery Brew – a nostalgic twist on a classic, where root beer swirls with buttery caramel and silky sweet cream, turning each sip into a smooth, creamy experience. It’s all floaty galore!

Wrap it up with a dessert, though we caution the brainfreeze. The Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake is vanilla soft serve blended with rich red velvet cake batter, topped with velvety cream cheese whipped topping and a cherry. Yum. A winter wonderland in a cup.

Panera has mastered the art of quick-comfort meals. The chain is known as fast casual and all the way delicious. This year, they’ve introduced a few things in addition to the return of classics, such as their Mitten Cookies. Whether you prefer soup or a sandwich (or picking two, of course), it’s a solid spot for a warm meal.

Hearty Fireside Chili – rich chunky chili with beef, kidney beans, fire roasted tomatoes and green chili peppers, simmered in a broth flavored with a blend of chilis, and cilantro.

– rich chunky chili with beef, kidney beans, fire roasted tomatoes and green chili peppers, simmered in a broth flavored with a blend of chilis, and cilantro. Rustic Baked Potato Soup – homestyle cuts of potatoes with bacon, chives and seasoning simmered in a creamy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with melty asiago cheese.

– homestyle cuts of potatoes with bacon, chives and seasoning simmered in a creamy Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with melty asiago cheese. French Ciabatta Dipper – marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago, and garlic aioli drizzle on our Ciabatta with Bistro French Onion Soup.

– marinated steak, melty provolone and asiago, and garlic aioli drizzle on our Ciabatta with Bistro French Onion Soup. Spicy Chicken Ciabatta Dipper – grilled chicken, creamy salsa verde spread, and melty provolone on our Ciabatta with Creamy Tomato Soup.

– grilled chicken, creamy salsa verde spread, and melty provolone on our Ciabatta with Creamy Tomato Soup. Cranberry Orange Slice – a slice of cake with whole cranberries and sweet orange flavor, sour cream, and sprinkled with coarse sugar.

There’s also a new breakfast item, available before 10:30 a.m., that combines the sweet and the savory. The Sausage CinnaScramble Sandwich is savory sausage and scrambled egg with melty American cheese, sprinkled with salt and pepper on a warmed Cinnamon Roll.

It’s sort of a holiday thing? Or at least a celebration for some. For the first time ever, you will have a chance to savor the McRib’s signature flavor on a whole new level. Introducing: A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce, a half-gallon jug of the iconic McRib sauce. Yup, that is correct. A half-gallon of McRib sauce.

Whether you’re a die-hard McRib fan or looking to add the newest McDonald’s drop to your collection, you can buy A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce for $19.99 online only at www.wholelottamcribsauce.com.