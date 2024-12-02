It’s the holiday season in Gwinnett! Our downtowns are decorated with wreaths and lights. The city squares are home to beautiful Christmas trees. Our calendars are filling up with parades, photo ops, celebrations, and feasts with friends and family.

Here’s an overview of some festive events around the county!

Buford

Buford Holiday Festival and Parade: December 7 (9:00 am – 4:00 pm)

Festive fun and community spirit in Downtown Buford will kick off with a Christmas parade that includes the Buford marching band, the beauty contest winners, local business owners, dance teams, and the classic Christmas icons.

This is followed by the festival which showcases local craft vendors, services, businesses, and food trucks. Don’t worry, the little ones will have plenty to do! The event is rounded out with performances on stage and activities for the kids (shhh, we heard they might even see Santa!).

Thursday, December 5th

Cosmo’s on Crogan (5:30 pm – 8:30 pm): Bring your holiday gifts to Cosmo’s on Crogan, where Beyond the Ribbon will host gift-wrapping supplies in exchange for donated goods.

Friday, December 6th

Santaverse Story Party with The Elf on the Shelf and Friends at the Lawrenceville Lawn (5:00 pm – 8:00 pm): Step into holiday magic at the Lawrenceville Lawn with festive vendors, marshmallow roasting, holiday art activities, and a screening of Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale, plus a special reading by Chanda A. Bell, co-author of The Elf on the Shelf ®! Then, join in the fun with Mickey’s Christmas Sing-Along and settle in for a cozy screening of Elf starring Will Ferrell, adding a memorable dose of holiday magic. In partnership with The Lumistella Company’s Santaverse.

Saturday, December 7th

The Man in Red at Break Coffee Roasters (10:00 am – 12:00 pm): enjoy a cozy morning with coffee and photos with Santa, perfect for making holiday memories!

Noche de Velas at Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard and Crogan Plaza (6:00 pm – 9:00 pm): share with your family, friends, and our Hispanic community this holiday tradition, Colombian style – with food, music, and a candle in the evening! Bring your candle, an unwrapped gift, or non-perishable food items to donate for our Festival of Trees and celebrate this Christmas tradition with Hermanos Calero!

Ongoing Events: (dates and times vary)

Festival of Trees at the Lawrenceville Arts Center

Salvation Army Angel Tree at the Lawrenceville City Hall

Suwanee

Jolly Holly Days Market: December 6 and December 7

You’d better watch out, and you’d better not cry…Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Center)!

On Friday night (12/6), Santa Claus will magically arrive and be available to take photos with children and their families. While waiting in line to meet Santa, children can work on their letters to Santa and leave them with him directly when they take their photos! Enjoy school performances from local elementary school choirs – featuring Level Creek, Roberts, Riverside and Suwanee Elementary Schools. After the younger holiday guests perform, stick around for a holiday concert by the North Gwinnett High School Jazz Band. Crafts will be available, as well as food and several vendors to help complete your holiday shopping list! Once the music stops, the evening isn’t over! Santa will ask for YOUR help in lighting the holiday tree!

On Saturday (12/7), Town Center Park will be overflowing with holiday cheer. Shop for gifts for your friends and family, enjoy hot chocolate and other festive treats from local vendors and food trucks, and more fun for the whole family. The day will also include a Holiday Pet Parade, a Shopping Extravaganza, Festive Food, and more. This is a great way to kick off the holiday season and make sure you are ALL on Santa’s nice list!

HappyFeat Run, Run Rudolph: December 7 (9:00 am – 10:00 am)

Grab your “tacky” sweaters, festive holiday wear, and lace up your sneakers to help raise FUN (and funds!) for this annual event. HappyFeat is a nonprofit organization 501(c) 3, that supports young adult individuals with disabilities by providing inclusive programs.

Braselton

The Rink at Chateau Elan: December 15 (12:00 p.m – 3:00 pm)

Lace those skates! The Launch Celebration will benefit the Toys for Tots Foundation and will feature an appearance by Coca-Cola’s beloved polar bear mascot, adding a touch of holiday cheer to your experience. Each ticket includes access to skate rental, a hot beverage, custom dessert, s’mores kit, and 45 minutes of skating! Prices are $25 for an adult and $15 for those 12 and under.

Christmas Concert and Cookie Crawl: December 8 (3:00 pm – 6:30 pm)

Let the magic of the holidays sweep you away! It is an enchanting afternoon of holiday cheer as the North Georgia Winds fill the air with the sounds of the season. The Christmas Concert will take place at the Braselton Civic Center on Sunday, December 8, 2024, beginning at 3 PM. Enjoy timeless holiday melodies and festive favorites. This joyful celebration is free and open to the public—don’t miss.

The festivities continue after the concert with the delightful Cookie Crawl! Starting at 5:30 PM, head over to the Braselton Welcome Center at The Mill on Frances Street to grab your map and a cookie card. Follow the map to discover four sweet holiday cookie stops and present the cookie card at each stop to receive a delicious cookie! This charming holiday adventure is free and open to the first 400 crawlers (first come, first served). Cookie lovers will have until 6:30 PM to complete their crawl.

Duluth

Deck The Hall: December 7 (2:00 pm – 7:00 pm)

Deck the Hall with Whoville’s merriment and cheer at City Hall! Additional entertainment will include food trucks, carolers, live music and more! So, mark your calendars, dear Whos of Duluth!

Frosty Fun on the Town Green: December 21 (5:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

Featuring a photo booth inside a giant snow globe. Capture the perfect holiday memory as you pose inside this festive globe, surrounded by swirling snow. Don’t miss the chance to snap some unforgettable photos with friends and family in this one-of-a-kind holiday experience!

Sugar Hill

Holiday Celebration: December 14 (5:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

The evening kicks off with free photos with Santa, which will be sent directly to your home—perfect for capturing those special holiday memories. Afterward, warm up with a stop at the complimentary hot chocolate station where you can customize your drink with fun toppings. The celebration continues with a festive holiday market, featuring a variety of local vendors offering last-minute gift options.

Don’t forget to make a night of it by snapping some holiday photos with our beautiful seasonal lights display throughout Downtown Sugar Hill. Best of all, admission is free. Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable holiday experience!

Pictures With Santa: December 10 (4:30 pm – 7:00 pm)

Annual photos with Santa for you and your furry family members. Photos are free, but please bring a cat or dog item to donate to FurKids Rescue!

Grayson

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa: December 22 (1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)

Santa is coming to The Railyard! Come visit with Santa & enjoy complimentary cookies & hot cocoa. Destiny Sample Photography will be onsite for professional photos, or you are welcome to take your own free of charge.

Please consider bringing donations for the Southeast Gwinnett Co-op: Non-perishable food items, personal care items, or pet food are welcomed & much appreciated.

Norcross

Holiday Celebration in Thrasher Park: December 6 (5:30 pm – 8:30 pm)

Cozy hot cocoa, a special appearance by Santa and his not-so-jolly friend (the Grinch!?) and more! Capture magical moments at the photo booth and watch country sensation Lydia Simonds bring down the house at Thrasher Park. Plus, the Greater Atlanta Christian Choir will spread holiday joy. It’s the perfect night to unwrap the holiday season with a little sparkle and cheer!

Downtown Carriage Rides: Dates and Times vary

Carriage Rides launch during the Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 6, and continue every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through December 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Embrace the festive charm with dazzling lights and holiday tunes—board at Skin Alley, right behind 45 South Cafe. Don’t miss this enchanting holiday tradition!

Historic Christmas Village in Downtown: December 7 (1:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Step into a winter wonderland at the Historic Norcross Business Association ’s Historic Norcross Christmas Village. The day will be decked out with face painting, photos with Santa, Christmas carolers and more. Don’t miss special appearances by Disney Princesses, Frosty the Snowman and Buddy the Elf!

More in Norcross!

Peachtree Corners

Flicks On The Forum: Dates and Times Vary

Celebrate the holiday season with us and enjoy holiday movie classics in The Plaza, every Tuesday leading up to Christmas. Movie showings are free for all guests & seating is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

