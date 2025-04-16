Where the Fiesta’s At

You know how it goes. You plan to “just swing by for a taco,” and next thing you know, you’re two margaritas deep, dodging a mariachi band, and waiting 40 minutes for a Lyft. Cinco de Mayo hits different in Gwinnett—and this year, it falls on a Sunday. Translation: the party starts early and spills into the weekend.

Whether you’re chasing the best birria or just trying to beat your friends to the last patio table, here’s what’s going down and where to get your fix without totally losing your mind (or your parking spot).

Where to Celebrate



Suwanee Town Center – Tacos & Tequila 5K (May 3)

Didn’t sign up for the run? Doesn’t matter. The post-race fiesta is wide open with live music, local vendors, and plenty of tacos from Beto’s. Proceeds support the Lawrenceville Co-Op, so you can dance badly and feel good about it.



Frida’s Taqueria & Grill – Lilburn

More laid-back than loud, Frida’s is a solid option if you want your tacos with a side of calm. Great food, easy vibes, and strong drinks without the stampede.



Also worth noting: El Jinete in Sugar Hill and Taqueria Los Hermanos (Tucker, Suwanee, Lawrenceville) will be hopping too. Parking? Good luck. Call a ride if you want to stay sane.

So… What Are We Actually Celebrating?

Nope, not Mexico’s Independence Day. That’s in September! Cinco de Mayo marks the 1862 Battle of Puebla, where a scrappy Mexican army pulled off a wild win against the French. It’s celebrated more in the U.S. these days—mostly as a way to honor Mexican-American culture with tacos, music, and maybe one too many margaritas.



TL;DR: it’s not about sombreros. It’s about food, family, and the communities that keep it all going.

Craving More?

If your taco streak doesn’t end on May 5, you’re not alone. Browse more local faves over at www.guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink.