Crafted with Culture, Rooted in Community

Clear your calendar: Gwinnett Black Business Power Weekend lands Aug 15–16 at the Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center, and it’s built to feed you and your hustle. Friday night brings the crowd‑favorite A Taste of Black Gwinnett; Saturday stacks a hands‑on Black Business Power Training Day plus Youthpreneur action so the next generation gets seat time too. Family‑friendly, public, and built for real connections.

Weekend at a Glance

Fri, Aug 15 | 7–10 pm – A Taste of Black Gwinnett: Food tastings (African, Caribbean, Southern soul), desserts, live performances, spoken word, Spades/Bid Whist competition, youth coloring books + giveaways.

Sat, Aug 16 | starts noon – Black Business Power Training Day: Entrepreneur + Youthpreneur workshops, AI + financial empowerment, funding + credit talks, selling your brand, one‑on‑one coaching, tech/business exhibitors, and global partnership conversations. Evening programming continues.

Eat. Learn. Build.

Friday’s tasting is your mingle engine: meet caterers, sauce crews, bakers, beauty pros, media folks, and more Black‑owned brands actually operating in Gwinnett—many offering sample plates, small‑batch goods, or services you can book on the spot. Entertainment keeps the room moving, and game tables add a friendly competitive streak.

Saturday turns flavor into follow‑through. Bring notebook and questions—sessions drill into growth tools (AI, sales, funding access), branding help, and expert coaching; youth tracks encourage emerging makers to pitch, price, and present. Exhibitor stops let you keep building contacts after each session.

Behind the scenes, the Gwinnett County Black Chamber of Commerce and partners use these events to grow a countywide Black‑owned business ecosystem. Vendor packages typically include table setup + marketing support through Chamber channels; grab a spot early.

Register early; get tickets here! Ticket tiers sell out.

Arrive hungry Friday; arrive ready to learn Saturday.

Bring cash and card—payment setups vary.

Sign up for workshops/coaching when you buy tickets; seats limited.

Show up, spend local, and help keep momentum (and dollars) circulating through Gwinnett’s Black‑owned businesses long after the weekend wraps.

