Read It and Keep It (Or Not!)

In Gwinnett, where Saturday soccer, food‑truck Fridays, and rush-hour calculus eat most of the calendar, the tiniest public spaces are doing some mighty cultural lifting. Little Free Libraries—those paintbox‑bright cabinets tucked beside playground benches and trailheads—have become Gwinnett’s unofficial hand‑to‑hand book trade. No card. No fines. No side‑eye from a circulation desk when you’re three weeks late returning that barbecue cookbook.

These pint‑sized shelves work because they match how Gwinnett lives: on the go, family in tow, and rarely in the same ZIP code two evenings in a row. Stroll the greenways feeding into Suwanee Town Center and you’ll find a kid‑height box stuffed with a dog‑eared copy of Captain Underpants, a church cookbook, a romance novel and more. The inventory shifts hourly; that’s half the fun.

How It Works: Zero Stress, All Story

Take a book, leave a book—truly that simple. A few quick neighborly moves keep the magic rolling:

Stock seasonally: beach reads in summer tourney season; spooky stories before fall festivals.

Think all ages. The more variety the better!

Weather happens. Zip‑bag fragile titles or add a dryer sheet to shoo moisture.

Where to Swap in Gwinnett

From Lawrenceville to Lilburn, here’s a starter list; you’ll spot plenty more once you’re looking.

Want a Little Free Libraries on your block? Grab a weatherproof box kit (or repurpose that old cabinet), stake it at eye level, and register it online if you’d like to appear on the global map. Then seed it with the books you wish your neighbors would read.

Discover more ways to get involved in Gwinnett at www.guidetogwinnett.com/churches-charities-community-organizations!