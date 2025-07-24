Work Local, Dream Big!

Remote work isn’t a Midtown‑only privilege anymore. Gwinnett has grown into a county of well over a million people—a serious talent pool that no longer needs to white‑knuckle I‑85 just to answer email. It’s also one of the most internationally diverse counties in the Southeast, so a hallway chat in a local coworking space can feel like a mini trade mission. Stack in a deep bench of employers, strong broadband coverage across neighborhoods, and a steady flow of home‑grown pros launching side hustles that turn into companies, and Gwinnett starts to look less like “suburb” and more like a distributed innovation district.

Commute? Hard Pass.

Gwinnett’s average one‑way commute sits in the low‑30‑minute range—and that’s the average. Add rain, school traffic, or the occasional I‑85 meltdown and you’re donating serious billable time to brake lights. Working closer to home can claw back roughly an hour a day once you count the round‑trip. Roughly one in six Gwinnett workers already spends at least part of the week at home, and hybrid schedules are sticking across the region. That shift is feeding a web of neighborhood work hubs that deliver business‑grade broadband, bookable meeting rooms, and professional polish without the downtown grind. Translation: trade kitchen‑table chaos for podcast booths, legit coffee, and neighbors who’ll sanity‑check a pitch deck before you hit send.

Where to Plug In

E|SPACES – Near enough for Sugarloaf‑area teams who want polished meeting space plus flexible memberships; good for drop‑in days when the client roster widens.

WorkEz – Downtown Duluth Grab a desk, then step out to restaurants, coffee, or a festival between calls. (Downtown Duluth’s work cluster currently includes Thrive + COhatch; check availability.)

Cornerstone Coworking – Lawrenceville Day passes, café perks, community programming, and flexible memberships; a long‑running favorite helping solo pros, nonprofits, and growth‑stage teams “meet, collaborate, grow.”

Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center – Lawrenceville County‑sponsored incubator with coworking, coaching, classes, and business‑building support; approved resident members get secure access while they scale.

And when you work local, nearby cafés, and lunch spots get the spillover—good for Main Street and your mileage budget.

Gwinnett’s coworking constellation lets you plug into professional space, community, and county‑level support without surrendering half your day to traffic. Work where you live; grow where you’re rooted!

