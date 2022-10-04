There’s nothing as classic and American as Apple Pie! Although, technically, apple pie is thought to be English or Dutch in origin. From chocolate chip cookies to pound cakes, there are some desserts that we see more often than others. But if the sugar cookies and chocolate cakes are becoming a little too “plain jane” and you’re looking to deviate from your standard desserts, we’ve got some great ones from around the world that are bound to make you smile.

Here are some desserts that are just too good to not know!

Brazilian Brigadeiros

If you like chocolate truffles, try Brazilian Brigadeiros. They are chocolatey goodness, usually eaten at celebrations. You can find them at Brazilian places, but they’re easy enough to make at home too.

INGREDIENTS: 1 tablespoon butter 14 oz sweetened condensed milk ¼ cup cocoa powder 1 cup chocolate sprinkle, as needed COOKING INSTRUCTIONS: 1. In a pot over low heat, melt the butter, condensed milk, and cocoa powder, stirring continuously until you can see the bottom of the pot for 2-3 seconds when dragging a spatula through. 2. Pour onto a greased plate, then chill for 1 hour. 3. Shape and roll the chilled mixture into balls. 4. Roll the balls in chocolate sprinkles.

RECIPE SOURCE: Tasty

Polish Kolaczki

If thumbprint cookies make you smile, then Polish kolaczki or kolaches will have you delighted. These cream cheese based cookies have delicate jammy centers. Get them at the Grand Polish Bakery in Lawrenceville or make them yourself!

RECIPE SOURCE: Polish House Wife

FOR THE PASTRY: 8 ounces cream cheese

1 1/2 cups butter

3 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 – 11/2 cups filling, such as fruit jam or preserves, nut or poppy seed filling You can also make your own jam if desired, but pre-made or canned is always fine. Cream the cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy Stir in flour and salt Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for an hour Preheat oven to 350 Roll out the dough by first dusting the surface (mat or countertop) with granular sugar Roll to 1/8 inch and cut into 2-inch squares. Place a teaspoon of filling in the center of each square Fold over opposite corners and seal well Bake for 15 minutes or until corners just begin to brown Cool on a rack and dust with powdered sugar.

Hong Kong Egg Tarts

If you like custards, then try Hong Kong or Chinese Egg Tarts. These treats are not too sweet and are commonly served at Chinese Dim Sum restaurants. You can get them at East Pearl Seafood in Duluth, as Royal China, Sweet Hut Bakery and many more places.

Another similar variation of this dessert is the Portuguese egg tart. Portuguese egg tarts are made with flaky pastry and tend to be a bit more on the sweet custard side. They’re called “Pasteis de Nata”.

South African Malva Pudding

If you like apricots and bread pudding, then Malva Pudding from South Africa will suit your palate. This pudding is creamy and cozy, great with ice cream! It’s spongy and the cream sauce is poured over top when it’s still hot.

