Artists of all ages and skill levels will collaborate on a four-day project to paint a “memory” mural at The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living & Memory Care from October 10 – 14. Open to the public, this free event is designed to bring residents, family and members of the general community together in a fun and meaningful way, allowing for increased communication and understanding of issues that arise from the challenges of dementia. A subsequent mural project will be created at The Mansions at Alpharetta Assisted Living & Memory Care on October 17 – 21.

The project will be led by nationally recognized artist Colleen Koziara, CEO of Beyond Bingo, a company created to engage seniors in ways that honor independence, individuality and creativity. The project, called Murals to Remember, provides intellectually stimulating engagement programming that helps seniors reconnect with their sense of purpose, capability, pride and accomplishment.

VALEO : Family and Resident with Colleen Koziara at Murals to Remember Sandy Springs.

Koziara will transform a blank indoor wall inside The Mansions at Gwinnett Park into a colorful and meaningful permanent work of art to be enjoyed by residents and the larger community for years to come.

“I work directly with the seniors to choose images of significance for the mural,” said Ms. Koziara. After receiving input from the residents, she will create the mural in color and line art, and then transfer it to the wall for completion. One resident painter described the experience. “She turns the wall into a coloring book page and all we do is paint!”

Peppur Lewis, general manager of the community, explained that that the mural painting project is part of management partner, Solvere Senior Living’s, wellness philosophy program called “Valeo™.” Latin for “to thrive,” Valeo creates wellness initiatives for those with memory impairments and incorporates activities to enhance social, intellectual, spiritual and physical well-being. The program supports residents and families as they age and is an integral part of Solvere’s care philosophy.

Koziara notes that the finished project will become a point of pride for all participants. “The final image is one that every member of the community had a hand in creating, even if they placed only one stroke,” Ms. Koziara said.

“For months and years afterward, the artists will point to the artwork and say, “That’s my mural!”

About Mansions Senior Living

Mansions Senior Living develops, owns, and manages large senior living, assisted living and memory care communities in Oklahoma and Georgia with new communities currently in development in South Carolina and North Carolina. Our company goal is to help seniors live happier, healthier, stronger, and longer lives through exemplary service and care. Learn more at MansionsSeniorLiving.com.

About Solvere Living

Solvere Living is part of a group of companies that form Solutions Advisors Group, which was formed in 2009 and provides comprehensive consulting and operations management expertise for the senior living and active adult sectors. With offices in St. Petersburg, the three companies provide Solvere Living – operations management company, Solutions Advisors – marketing, creative and sales consulting agency and SA Digital – full service digital marketing agency. Learn more at SolvereLiving.com.

About Beyond Bingo

Beyond Bingo’s goal is to create and bring to the world multi-dimensional whole life wellness programming, that is carefully designed to support seniors in maintaining their independence, to inspire their continued personal growth and exploration and fill their lives with joy and a renewed sense of purpose. Learn more at Beyond-Bingo.com.

For more information on how you can attend, either visit the links below or call the respective community for more details:

The Mansions at Gwinnett Park: Website: https://mansionsseniorliving.com/gwinnett-park/rsvp Community Phone Number: 470-394-1800

The Mansions at Alpharetta: Website: https://mansionsseniorliving.com/alpharetta/rsvp/ Community Phone Number: 470-359-5200





