Anazao Salon, situated in the scenic locales of Snellville and Athens, Georgia, presents a unique combination of urban flair and suburban comfort. This full-service Aveda hair salon, founded by the passionate and seasoned stylist Ginger, stands out in bustling Gwinnett County for its commitment to excellence and hospitality.

Ginger, an Aveda Purefessional™, brings her extensive experience to the forefront of Anazao Salon. Her philosophy extends beyond mere hairstyling; it’s about creating an environment where clients feel at home while receiving top-notch beauty services. “Our goal is to blend city service and expertise with the warmth of the suburbs,” Ginger explains. This ethos is palpable in both of Anazao’s locations, each offering a cozy yet professional atmosphere.

The salon’s services are comprehensive. Specializing in haircuts and color, they also offer texture and treatment services, skin care including facials, and beauty enhancements like waxing and lashes. Anazao’s team, rigorously trained in advanced cosmetology, stays updated with the latest trends, ensuring that each client leaves not just satisfied, but thrilled with their experience.

Anazao Salon’s 24-year legacy is supported by countless five-star reviews, a testament to their dedication to customer satisfaction. Their philosophy revolves around ensuring that every visit is not just a transaction, but a transformative experience. This approach has garnered them a loyal clientele, with many considering the salon a part of their beauty journey.

Interestingly, Anazao Salon’s influence extends beyond the salon doors. It’s featured in the Guide to Gwinnett, a publication by The Gwinnett Magazine, this inclusion highlights Anazao’s role not just as a salon, but as a community hub in Gwinnett.

Anazao Salon is more than a hair salon; it’s a place where expertise, care, and community converge. Whether it’s for a routine haircut, a bridal updo, or a pampering facial, clients can expect to receive city-level services wrapped in the warmth of suburban hospitality. Anazao isn’t just setting trends; it’s setting standards for what a salon experience should be.

Website: https://anazaosalon.com/

ANAZAO SALON: SNELLVILLE

1905 Scenic Hwy N, Ste. 410

Snellville, GA 30078

770.978.7376

ANAZAO & COMPANY: ATHENS

187 N Lumpkin St.

Athens, GA 30601

706.546.7598