Splash Season Begins: Water Parks, Spraygrounds & Pools Opening Now

The calendar might say spring, but in Gwinnett, it’s officially splash season. If you’ve been counting down the days until the pools reopen—or just trying to remember where you stashed last year’s sunscreen—it’s not just you!



Memorial Day weekend marks the grand splash-off, but some of Gwinnett’s aquatic centers and spraygrounds are already open and ready for action. Whether you’re wrangling your kids into swimsuits or just hoping for a quiet float, there’s a spot to suit your summer plans. Swimsuits, activate!



Where to Make a Splash

From shaded splash pads perfect for little ones to water parks that rival theme parks, Gwinnett knows how to keep families cool.

Bethesda Park Aquatic Center might just be the county’s crown jewel for family fun. With a year-round indoor leisure pool, giant waterslide, and that mesmerizing river channel, it’s perfect for kids who need to burn off energy—and parents who just want to float for five minutes. Pro tip: Go for the lap pool during weekday mornings if you prefer your swims without a side of splashing toddlers.

Over at West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, get ready for water wonderland vibes. This spot has it all—an outdoor leisure pool, lazy river, and two towering slides. Just a heads-up: the center will be closed for maintenance from May 16 to May 23, so plan your splash schedule accordingly.

For a more laid-back vibe, Bogan Park Aquatic Center offers a cozy leisure play pool that’s perfect for younger kids, plus an indoor lap pool for those trying to squeeze in a swim workout.

Parent-to-Parent Tips for Pool Days

Save with Passes: Frequent splashers should consider an Aquatic Pass—it’s a budget-friendly way to keep your whole crew swimming all season long. Just remember, it doesn’t cover swim lessons or special activities.

Resident Perks: Gwinnett locals can grab a Resident Passport for just $5. It makes entry easier and faster—no need to dig for IDs every time.

Pack the Essentials: Think sunscreen, water shoes, and snacks. Some spots allow outside food; others don’t—check the rules before you go.

Beat the Crowds: Weekends and school breaks mean packed pools. Arrive early to snag a shady spot and avoid the longest lines for the slides.

Cool-Off Countdown

Whether your plan is to let the kids splash their hearts out or just relax in the sun, Gwinnett’s water spots are ready to make your summer unforgettable. As always, double-check hours and maintenance closures before you go—no one likes showing up to a drained pool! And if you’re not a Gwinnett resident, be prepared to pay a little extra, but trust us—it’s worth every splash.



Summer in the South can be relentless, but with Gwinnett’s aquatic options, your family will be more than ready to keep cool and make memories. Dive in, splash around, and soak up the summer fun!



Make a splash this summer by visiting www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment and www.guidetogwinnett.com/sports-recreation!