Find Your Groove, One Step at a Time.

When life gets stressful, sometimes all you need is a little movement. Art Is Motion knows this well, and Gwinnett knows it too. Voted by loyal customers as the winner of the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award—hosted by GuideToGwinnett.com—Art Is Motion is where people go to shake off stress and reconnect with themselves (and maybe even their partner). The modern dance and yoga studio offers everything from hip hop to Tai Chi, belly dance to ballet, salsa to meditation, with a warm, welcoming vibe that feels more like a community than a class.

But here’s the thing: Art Is Motion doesn’t just offer classes; they solve problems. Can’t dance? They specialize in left feet. Need a unique date night? They’ve got you with couples dance lessons. Planning a wedding? Private sessions will get you ready for that first dance. Busy schedule? No worries—monthly mix-and-match classes and 8-week partnership programs make progress easy and achievable. Each class is designed to help people move, breathe, and feel good doing it.

Winning the Best of Gwinnett Award isn’t just a title—it’s a nod to how Art Is Motion helps people thrive. Because when you move better, you feel better. And when you feel better, everything else falls into place. Gwinnett voted, and the message is clear: movement and breathing matters.





Contact

Phone: (678) 577-2823

Norcross Studio: 1560 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd NW, Suite #109, Norcross, GA 30093

Buford Studio: 4965 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Suite #102, Buford, GA 30518

Website: https://artismotion.org/

Email: dance@artismotion.org