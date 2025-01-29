Empowering Mothers in Need: Georgia Wellness Group’s Vision for 2025

Building the crib, painting the nursery, picking out the blue or pink newborn clothing… There’s so much to do when you’re having a baby! But unfortunately, not everyone is prepared for the medical and financial strain that can come with parenthood. That’s where Georgia Wellness Group comes in, an organization that’s excited to expand its programs, services, and facility to meet the growing needs of our community’s future generations.

It truly does take a village to raise a child, and for over 30 years, over 22,000 of Gwinnett’s expecting mothers have turned to the Georgia Wellness Group (formerly known as Obria) for support, hope and affordable care. In addition to Georgia Wellness Group’s traditional core services, such as pregnancy testing, well women exams, STI testing and treatment, ultrasounds, and more, this organization is enhancing the overall healthcare experience for mothers and their children. In 2025, Georgia Wellness Group is proud to offer women’s care, pediatric care, and mental health care under one, unified brand at their new, upgraded facility on Old Snellville Highway.

A variety of barriers, like lack of healthcare, unstable housing, and poor health associated with unsuitable living environments, often cause expecting, vulnerable women to forgo prenatal care. When they arrive at the emergency room, 15% of these Georgia mothers are at further risk of pregnancy complications, and their babies at risk of preterm births. But Georgia Wellness Group’s prenatal care provides hope along with better chances. Since January 2021, its medical program has served over 774 patients with the goal of helping nearly 500 more by 2027. With the organization’s new building, planned for 2025, its capacity will jump from five patient care rooms, one waiting room, and one lab to eleven patient care rooms, four waiting rooms, and three labs, positioning Georgia Wellness Group for greater growth and its patients for greater outcomes.

From pregnancy to pediatrics, Georgia Wellness Group is a shoulder to lean on. It’s a one-stop-shop where women can satisfy not only their own healthcare needs, but their child’s as well. Until they turn 18, children in Georgia Wellness Group’s pediatric program enjoy free or low-cost healthcare, taking a huge financial burden off mothers trying to get back on their feet. For mothers facing difficult circumstances, such as homelessness, addiction, or postpartum depression, Georgia Wellness Group’s incoming, full-time mental service provider will offer compassion and a path to mental and physical healing.

Times are hard. In an economy where healthcare costs and rent prices soar, it’s hard enough for just one person to keep up with prices and personal care. Georgia Wellness Group takes the calculations off the table, focusing instead on what matters most – you and your child’s future. This nonprofit believes that every woman deserves a healthy pregnancy and that every family deserves a strong start. With a dedicated team and growing brand, Georgia Wellness Group is ensuring that brighter tomorrows begin today.