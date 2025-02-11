Last-Minute Valentine’s Day in Gwinnett? Fast Food’s Got Your Back

It’s February 13. You had every intention of planning something thoughtful, yet somehow, here you are—frantically scrolling, hoping for a last-minute save. The fancy dinner spots are booked, you’re fresh out of gift ideas, and you’re starting to wonder if a gas station bouquet and a heartfelt apology will do the trick. Breathe. You can still pull off a Valentine’s Day that feels fun, intentional, and—dare we say—romantic. And lucky for you, fast food and cheap eats are stepping up to make sure you don’t end the night in the doghouse.

Cheap, Easy, and Just Romantic Enough!

Papa John’s – The Pizza That Loves You Back

Papa John’s heart-shaped pizza is only here for a week—vanishing after February 18 like a ghosting ex. It’s adorable, it’s thin-crust, and it conveniently doubles as both dinner and a Valentine’s gift. Whether you’re having a date night, a friend night, or just eating your feelings in peace (respect), this is the way to go. And unlike fancy restaurants, this place will never judge you for ordering extra garlic sauce. Find your nearest Gwinnett location here.

Chick-fil-A – Nuggets, But Make Them Romantic

If your Valentine prefers chicken over chocolates, Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays are an easy win. Nuggets, Chick-n-Minis, brownies, or cookies—all neatly packed in a heart-shaped box, making this possibly the most efficient display of affection ever created. Available through February 22, so even if you completely blow it on the 14th, you’ve got a built-in backup plan. Snag one at locations in Duluth, Suwanee, Buford, or anywhere else in Gwinnett.

Dunkin’ – The Sweetest Way to Pretend You Planned Ahead

If you’re going for simple but sweet, Dunkin’ has heart-shaped donuts in flavors like Boston Kreme, Jelly, and Brownie Batter. It’s low effort, high reward, and—if you pair it with a coffee—technically counts as breakfast in bed. And hey, if your date isn’t impressed by a heart-shaped donut, maybe it’s time to start asking the tough questions.

Valentine’s doesn’t have to be expensive, complicated, or even well-planned to be a success. Grab some fast food, lean into the ridiculousness, and pretend this was the plan all along.