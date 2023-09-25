You’re not alone. Not now. Not ever. There is always someone waiting with open arms, an understanding heart, and a dedicated approach to recovery. Manna Fund is a healing, helpful hand in the heart of Gwinnett.

Manna Fund is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and financial assistance to individuals who need eating disorder treatment, along with aiding in trauma recovery, psychiatric care, anxiety, depression, adolescent support, and mental health. Manna’s programs include the following levels of care: outpatient, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and recovery residence. Prefer to handle things online? They are happy to provide hybrid treatment options (virtual and in-person programs). At the heart of Manna Fund’s approach lies an unyielding dedication to fostering a sense of community and empathy. The organization hosts support groups, outreach, and fundraising events where individuals and their families can connect, share their stories, and find solace in the understanding that they are not alone in their struggles.

Manna Fund is also a CARF-accredited organization. The Committee on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) is an international organization that supports therapeutic agencies in reaching excellence in care. Manna’s staff works year around to ensure they are upholding all requirements through CARF in order to provide excellent treatment and business practices to ensure quality across the board.

Manna Fund creates a safe space where individuals can heal, grow, and build resilience together. Manna’s staff is also unique in that they share a Christian faith from which they

internally operate. Like Christ, they are accepting of all faiths and backgrounds. Manna aims to be intentional about creating effective treatment programs as well as access to treatment to successfully treat complex mental health conditions. Manna’s ongoing motto is to support people from Surviving to Thriving to Leading. Let us help you gain this recovery.

https://mannafund.org/

770-495-9775

info@mannafund.org

3305 Breckinridge Blvd #116, Duluth, GA