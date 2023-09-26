WHAT:

The Gwinnett County Public Library Learning Labs are hosting the opening of the exhibition.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Gwinnett County Public Library

Duluth branch

3180 Main St., Duluth, GA 30096

Exhibition opens at 6:00 pm

Juror Talk begins at 7:00 pm

This year’s theme, Altered, explores eccentric, the changed and unique perspectives to typical landscapes, objects and more.

This year’s entries are juried by Stephanie Dowda DeMar, an Atlanta-based photographer and experimental media artist. Dowda’s work has been published in Dialogue, Bad at Sports, MuseA, ArtsATL, and BurnAway, among others.

Dowda, who was previously the Executive Director at Atlanta Celebrates Photography, has taught photography at Arizona State University, the University of Iowa and currently is an Assistant Professor of Photo + Video at Wesleyan College.



See smaller, local exhibitions at our Grayson and Norcross branches.