Explore Who You Will Become at Riverside Prep

At Riverside Prep, education is more than academics — it’s a transformative experience designed to bring out the best in every young man. With small class sizes and a hands-on approach to learning, students benefit from a dynamic curriculum that ranges from aerospace engineering to the arts, all within a supportive, all-boys environment tailored to how boys learn best.

Our structured academic model blends with the rewarding experience of cadet life, creating a culture of motivation, accountability, and excellence. Faculty members are deeply committed to student success, offering engaging, college-preparatory instruction that also builds character and confidence. The result is not just academic achievement, but personal growth that prepares students for whatever lies ahead.

At the heart of Riverside is a belief: when you place a young man in a challenging and inspiring environment that tests his abilities and reveals his potential, the results are remarkable. Since our founding, this philosophy has guided our mission—to deliver the finest independent, military-structured education for boys.

Each day at Riverside presents new challenges and opportunities. Whether in the classroom, on the athletic field, or in the dorms, cadets work together to overcome obstacles, strive for excellence, and push one another to grow. These shared experiences forge deep bonds, cultivating leadership, loyalty, and resilience—values that last long after graduation.

Our students don’t just attend school — they become part of something larger. Life at Riverside is rich with tradition, camaraderie, and self-discovery. It’s a full, lived experience where fun and purpose go hand in hand, and each day offers a chance to grow stronger in mind, body, and spirit.

We invite you to experience Riverside for yourself. Attend an Open House and take a guided tour of our 206-acre campus, followed by a Q&A session with faculty and staff. Or enroll your son in our Eagle for a Day program, where he’ll shadow a current cadet, attend classes, enjoy lunch in the dining hall, and explore after-school sports and activities. Private tours are also available.

Come see what makes Riverside Prep exceptional — and discover who your son can become.