Foodies Rejoice! Here’s What’s Coming To Gwinnett Soon.

Never Ending Nigiri? Buford Is Stepping Up Its Game With Kura Sushi Revolving Sushi Bar

If you’ve ever wanted sushi that never stops then boy, we’ve got news for you. Coming soon to Gwinnett is Kura Sushi Revolving Sushi Bar. It’s quite literally sushi on a conveyor belt that never stops. Plus, the more you eat the better the reward. At the end of the experience, you get to turn your plates in for prizes! These can be anything from a keychain to an anime themed toy. It’s the future of sushi. Don’t worry, if you don’t see what you want making its way towards you, you can place orders that will come out on a separate belt right to your table. The menu includes your standard nigiri, classic rolls, hand rolls, ramen and a few other fun surprises! Finish your meal with a sweet treat like ice cream mochi or taiyaki ice cream. You pay per plate, making it an affordable experience for date night or family dinner. It’s a great way to explore the world of sushi without having to commit to a single type or dish.

The restaurant will be located in The Exchange, at 2926 Buford Dr. Suite 1105 Buford, GA 30519. Until then you can head to the Doraville location to satisfy the sushi cravings.

How’s It Kickin’? Want Some Chicken? Raising Cane’s Has Come To Gwinnett.

You may not have been so lucky as to have made a trip to the Raising Cane’s in Athens, previously the chain’s only location in Georgia. You’ll no longer need to make that trip down 316 to get in on the chain that rival’s Zaxby’s. Raising Cane’s opened its second Georgia location and first Gwinnett location in Dacula earlier this year. Another location is anticipated to open by the Mall of Georgia. The chain is a fan favorite with its fluffy Texas toast, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw and, of course, chicken. You can get the Caniac Combo, the Box Combo and a variety of other options to maximize the most out of your meal. The line has been pretty long though, sometimes even stretching back to the street behind it.

The Great Fast Food Burger War Is Happening In Buford… Whataburger!

Maybe you are an In-n-Out fan willing to fight over animal fries. Or maybe you are an east coast Shake Shack lover, because what beats a potato bun? Whataburger, hailing from Texas, has long been a fan favorite in its home region. It was even designated a Texas Treasure by the state government in 2001. The popular orange themed chain is now making its mark in Georgia, it opened a Kennesaw location last year and opened a Gwinnett location earlier this spring. The Exchange, located by the Mall of Georgia, is hosting all kinds of new businesses and foods. Like most burger chains, Whataburger has its signature staples: the “Whataburger” ®, the Whataburger patty melt, French fries and of course shakes. Plus, it claims a famous fancy and spicy ketchup that fans can buy in stores.

The new location is at 2925 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519… but the chain is hoping for at least ten total Georgia restaurants!