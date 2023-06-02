The Gwinnett Chamber announces the hiring of Marlene M. Fosque to its executive leadership team. Fosque will be the new Vice President of Economic Development leading the Partnership Gwinnett initiative.

She brings more than 20 years of corporate business experience to the role and served for four years (2019-2022) in public office with the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners. In her new capacity, Fosque will lead a team of high-performing professionals to successfully implement Partnership Gwinnett’s vision for driving economic prosperity in the community.

“I love Gwinnett County and this opportunity allows me to contribute my experience, skill set and passion for our businesses and communities in a strategic, proven and meaningful way. I look forward to working with the team, our investors and our partners throughout the region and state to implement Partnership Gwinnett’s vision and to ensure a legacy of economic success for our thriving future.” – Fosque.

A former professional with Aetna and current entrepreneur, Fosque has more than 20 years of private business experience. Within the private sector, she has installed project management strategies, led workflow and process improvement initiatives and improved overall customer satisfaction ratings. Most recently, she created and launched her own consulting firm to lead strategic planning and execution services for both public and private sector organizations.

Fosque is also well-known in the region for having served as District 4 Commissioner for Gwinnett County representing 25% of the county’s nearly one million residents. During her term, Fosque led the county with other commissioners on several economic development projects such as the Exchange at Gwinnett, and other essential public services, local zoning ordinances, tax revenues, and budgetary policies impacting infrastructure, water, sewer, public safety, transportation, etc. She is a current member of the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) board of directors, leading efforts to advance mobility and transit throughout Metro Atlanta.

“Marlene’s leadership on the Board of Commissioners advanced Gwinnett’s ability to serve our residents with excellence, redevelop our communities, and drive our mission to be a vibrantly connected community where everybody thrives,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We look forward to working with Marlene and the entire Partnership Gwinnett team as we build on those efforts to support the business sector and secure an even more resilient economic future for Gwinnett County.”

Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett President and CEO Nick Masino added, “Marlene brings the desired experience in both public and private sectors to Partnership Gwinnett and has a proven record for serving our community with excellence. We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to what will be accomplished under her leadership.”

Fosque is a graduate of Regent University with a Master of Public Administration in public leadership and management. She also holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Shorter University and is a 2019 graduate of the Georgia Academy for Economic Development Region 3. Fosque has volunteered on numerous local and regional government boards and is a 2022 Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute alum, as well as a graduate of the Leadership Gwinnett class of 2020. Fosque began her role with the organization on June 1.

To learn more about the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett team, please visit GwinnettChamber.org/Staff.