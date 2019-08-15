Gateway85 Celebrates the Completion of the Beaver Ruin Midblock Crossing

The Norcross community saw the need for another pedestrian crosswalk along Beaver Ruin. The two established crossings were nearly a mile apart, causing many pedestrians to cross between the two walkways and putting their safety in jeopardy. Gateway85 CID said no more.

On Tuesday, July 16 the Norcross community celebrated the official opening of the mid-block crossing, which included the newly-installed audible High-Intensity Activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon which allows both drivers and pedestrians to know when there is a pedestrian using the crosswalk.

The HAWK is especially important for residents like Timothy Jones, a blind graduate student who uses Beaver Ruin Road each day on his commute to Georgia State. With a special grant from the Georgia DOT and financial assistance from Gwinnett County DOT, the crosswalk was installed, allowing Jones to use the mid-block crossing safely.

In addition to the new mid-block crossing, Gateway85 is in the process of tripling sidewalk space throughout the district.

NEARING COMPLETION:

A 1000-foot sidewalk on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

UNDER CONSTRUCTION:

Just over 1 mile of sidewalk along Brook Hollow Parkway and Best Friend Road.

COMING SOON: