Georgia Lighting has emerged as a beacon of excellence, clinching the coveted 2023 Best of Gwinnett Award. This accolade is not just a recognition of Georgia Lighting’s remarkable offerings but a celebration of its commitment to enhancing the spaces we live in with light, design, and technology.

The Best of Gwinnett Awards, known for spotlighting the pinnacle of service and quality in the region, recognized Georgia Lighting as a standout for its superior customer experience and expansive selection of lighting solutions. This honor, determined by the votes of satisfied customers, underscores the deep trust and connection Georgia Lighting has fostered within its community.

Behind this success is a story of resilience and innovation. Georgia Lighting, reborn in 2020, has its roots in a legacy of design excellence dating back to the 1960s. After a hiatus, the brand was revitalized by a seasoned leader with a vision to adapt to the changing dynamics of today’s retail and design industries. This transformation led to national recognition, including a Showroom of the Year award, and now, the Best of Gwinnett Award, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

Georgia Lighting’s showroom in Sugar Hill is a testament to their dedication to both quality and innovation. It offers an immersive experience where customers can explore a vast array of lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, and home furnishings. The store is designed to cater to diverse tastes and budgets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. From the latest in design trends to the more traditional and transitional preferences, Georgia Lighting strikes a balance between upscale and approachable.

What sets Georgia Lighting apart is not just its product range but the shopping experience it offers. Customers can use QR codes to dive deeper into product collections, explore options on a 55” touch-screen kiosk, and get personalized advice from lighting specialists. This blend of technology and personalized service makes shopping both convenient and enjoyable, contributing to the accolades and customer satisfaction that led to the Best of Gwinnett Award.

Reflecting on the award, the owner shared, “Winning the Best of Gwinnett is a testament to our team’s hard work and the trust our customers place in us. It’s a recognition of our effort to not just sell products but to provide solutions that enhance the beauty and functionality of their spaces.”

Georgia Lighting’s achievement in the Best of Gwinnett Awards shines a spotlight on their exceptional service, a diverse range of quality products, and an innovative approach to retail. It’s a story of a company that values its customers and strives to offer the best, not just in Gwinnett but in the lighting industry. As they continue to illuminate homes and lives, Georgia Lighting stands as a symbol of excellence and an integral part of the community it serves.

Contact: 770-288-0650

Website: https://georgialighting.com

Location: 120 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Sugar Hill, GA 30518