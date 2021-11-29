Glowing in Gwinnett! 4 Christmas Tree Lighting Events to Spread Holiday Cheer

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means it’s time to get into the merry mood at fun events with our friends, family and neighbors. Check out these four Christmas tree lighting ceremonies happening in cities across Gwinnett!

Lilburn Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Lilburn’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting will be held at Lilburn City Park on Saturday, December 4. It will kick off at 4 pm with the Parkview High School Marching Band leading the parade from Main Street to Railroad Avenue. After the tree lighting countdown, more festive activities will commence in the park. Goers can enjoy live music in the bandshell, free train rides, pictures with Santa, children’s crafts and more until 7 pm!

Sounding Off the Christmas Season – Auburn

Don’t miss Santa’s live reindeer in Downtown Auburn on Sunday, December 5! See the city light up while eating delicious food, watching a live nativity scene and listening to cheerful holiday music. It’ll be a night that the entire family will remember, so check it out from 4 pm to 8 pm!

Deck the Hall – Duluth

Bring your kids to Duluth for a night of crafts, rides on the Polar Express with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, a real snow playground and snow slide and a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” The adults won’t be left out either, with the chance to speak to City Council members from 4 pm – 5 pm while sipping cider, enjoying live entertainment and viewing the beautiful holiday lights and decorations. The festivities will be on Saturday, December 4 from 4 pm to 7 pm, all on the Duluth Town Green.

Christmas in Grayson

The City of Grayson’s Christmas event will be a special socially distanced event for the kids. From 2 pm to 6 pm, show up to take pictures with Santa before seeing the tree lighting at the end of the evening. This event will take place at Grayson Community Park on Sunday, December 5.

Don’t miss any of these joyful events this December and join Gwinnett in celebrating the holidays this year!