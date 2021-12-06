The South Pole is Here in Georgia! 5 Charming Christmas Towns for the Whole Family

Nothing puts you in the holiday spirit more than walking through a small Christmas town. The combination of the cobblestone streets, ornate Christmas lights and local chocolatiers make you the star of your very own Hallmark movie.

In today’s episode of the Gwinnett Podcast, we’re taking a trip through Georgia’s most magical Christmas towns. All five of these enchanting holiday villages are known for bringing their A-game when it comes to Christmas decor, events and attractions–perfect for a December day trip with the whole family!

Dahlonega, GA

This charming North Georgia town isn’t just known for being the site of the first major U.S. Gold Rush or for its stunning mountain views. It’s also home to one of the state’s delightful Christmas towns: Dahlonega’s Old-Fashioned Christmas! This holiday season, the town square will shine bright with festive Christmas lights while families and friends enjoy merry attractions like carriage rides, the Christmas Parade, and the Christmas Market. Dahlonega has even been featured in Better Homes and Gardens and Southern Living for having one of the greatest Christmas towns in the country!

Thomasville, GA

This December, Thomasville is celebrating the holiday season with dazzling decorations, delectable dining, and festive shopping experiences. The entire Downtown area will be adorned with twinkling lights, holiday wreaths and enticing window displays, all bringing Victorian-style Christmas charm to the South Georgia town. For the first three Fridays in December, Thomasville will host their Holiday Sip and Shop event with cheery Christmas music, extended shopping and dining hours, and holiday beverages available at numerous restaurants and venues. They’ll also have a contest where visitors can vote for their favorite holiday window displays!

Helen, GA

Many Georgians know Helen for its whitewater rafting, Bavarian-style village, Anna Ruby Falls trail, or annual Oktoberfest celebration. But did you know that they also host Decemberfest each holiday season? The town’s Germanic village will light up with eye-catching Christmas decorations and cheery attractions to make everyone feel the holiday spirit. This year’s events include the Mistletoe Market, Breakfast with Santa, and 13th Annual Christkindlmarkt where visitors can enjoy a German tradition as they shop for unique holiday gifts, decorations, treats, and warm drinks. Be sure to bring the whole family to enjoy this authentic Christmas celebration before the New Year!

Santa Claus, GA

This quaint South Georgia town is home to fewer than 200 residents, but it attracts many visitors each winter thanks to its festive name and the fact that nearly everything there is Christmas-themed. In Santa Claus, Georgia, families can mail letters at Saint Nick’s official mailbox, snap a selfie with a Santa Claus statue and drive through streets with names like Candy Cane Road and Rudolph Way. The town’s little white chapel is decked out with charming Christmas decorations and makes it the perfect spot for a holiday photo op!

Blue Ridge, GA

Blue Ridge, Georgia is an idyllic town tucked away in the scenic mountains of North Georgia. Each year right after Thanksgiving, they celebrate Blue Friday and Light Up Blue Ridge day, a two-day holiday tradition where they turn on the sparkling Christmas lights across town and enjoy family-friendly entertainment, downtown merchant store discount, Santa in the park, and delicious food vendors. Blue Ridge also hosts several holidays events into December including the Gingerbread Village, Window Decorating Contest and Gingerbread House Competition. Grab the kids and drive up north to spread some holiday cheer in this enchanting Christmas town!