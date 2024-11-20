Government Goals: Recent Acts and Initiatives in November

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners acted on several initiatives during their Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 meetings. From boosting support for foster kids through the CASA program to enhancing public safety with new equipment and federal funding, the Board is making moves. Plus, they’ve approved some major upgrades and updated some local policies. It’s all about building a stronger, safer, and more connected Gwinnett!

Here’s the policy productivity snapshot:

Expanded support for CASA Program

Gwinnett continues to prioritize the welfare of children in foster care through its ongoing support of the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. The National CASA Association for Children and Georgia CASA provide trained volunteers to advocate for children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. A recently awarded grant will fund the salaries of the CASA Program Director and two volunteer supervisors. In the past cycle, 36 CASA volunteers contributed more than 3,900 hours to helping foster children throughout the county.

Amendments to Alcoholic Beverages ordinance

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved updates that align the Alcoholic Beverages ordinance with state law and current practices. Changes include removing the two-week advertisement requirement for businesses seeking a license to sell distilled spirits. The Licensing and Revenue Board of Appeals will also receive increased compensation for non-County-employee board members and have a new member appointed by the Chairwoman.

Enhanced security by way of a new grant

The County is receiving critical funding from the Urban Area Security Initiative to enhance its public safety resources. UASI will provide more than $336,000 in federal support for Gwinnett Police and Fire and Emergency Services. Funding includes equipping the police bomb squad with two F-350 trucks that replace older vehicles, as well as providing essential drone accessories that include battery packs and protective gear to enhance the capabilities of both police and fire departments during extended flight missions.

East Jones Bridge Road bridge replacement project

Commissioners awarded a nearly $3 million design/build contract to Wright Brothers Construction Company Inc. for the replacement of the aging East Jones Bridge Road bridge over the Chattahoochee River Tributary. This 67-year-old bridge will be replaced with a new structure featuring pedestrian sidewalks on both sides of the bridge, providing both vehicular and pedestrian safety. The replacement project is funded by the 2023 SPLOST program.

Peachtree Industrial Boulevard intersection improvement project

The Board of Commissioners awarded Ohmshiv Construction, LLC, a $4.9 million contract for roadway improvements along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard between Holcomb Bridge Road and Medlock Bridge Road. This project includes the addition of a northbound lane, five traffic signal upgrades, drainage improvements, sidewalks, and a concrete median. 2017 SPLOST funds will pay for the project.