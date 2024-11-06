It’s time to celebrate the heroes in our lives. Veterans Day is a time for Americans to unite in gratitude and respect for those who have served in our Armed Forces. The holiday originates from the armistice with Germany that was signed on November 11, 1918. Originally known as “Armistice Day” it was designed to celebrate the veterans of World War One, but in 1954 it was recognized as Veterans Day to pay homage to all who serve.

Across the country, Americans show their appreciation from attending parades and ceremonies to visiting war memorials. In Atlanta, the Georgia Veterans Day Parade is on its 43rd year! The parade marches down Peachtree Street at 11:00 a.m. In places like Washington, D.C., people gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay their respects. Small towns and big cities alike host events, creating an opportunity for communities to unite in gratitude for our veterans.

Here in Gwinnett, a ceremony will be held at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial on the grounds of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville at 11:00 a.m. County officials will provide remarks. Army veteran Veda Brooks, who serves as Women and Minority Veterans Coordinator for the Georgia Department of Veteran Services, will give the keynote address.

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by military families who support their loved ones in service. Many schools take the opportunity to teach students about the importance of sacrifice and service, helping the younger generation understand the role veterans have played in shaping our country’s freedom and safety.

From coast to coast, Veterans Day reminds us all of the sacrifices made by those who have served. Whether it’s through a parade, a ceremony, or a personal moment of reflection, honoring veterans is a way for all of us to show our respect for their dedication and courage.