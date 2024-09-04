The Gwinnett Chamber has named seven distinguished winners and acknowledged over 120 finalists at the 2024 Moxie Awards, presented by Northeast Georgia Health System. This annual event, which celebrates the achievements of women professionals, drew its largest audience to date, with more than 620 attendees.

“The Moxie Awards highlight women who are making a significant impact in both their places of work and their communities,” said Nick Masino, President and CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “Gwinnett is privileged to have such dynamic and driven women leaders shaping its future. We extend our congratulations to all this year’s finalists and winners.”

Now in its seventh year, the Moxie Awards program brings together business leaders across the metro Atlanta region. Seven winners were selected from 130 finalists, with categories recognizing employers who champion women in business and individual leaders, innovators, emerging talents, and community advocates. The 2024 Moxie Award winners included (pictured left to right in the attached photo):

Pay It Forward: Tami Wilder, Positive Impact International;

Tami Wilder, Positive Impact International; Greater Good: Laura Ballance, Hudgens Center for Arts and Learning;

Laura Ballance, Hudgens Center for Arts and Learning; Outstanding Organization: ARK Temporary Staffing (Renae Keitt);

ARK Temporary Staffing (Renae Keitt); Influence: Maureen Kornowa, Hope of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter;

Maureen Kornowa, Hope of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter; Moxie Award: Allona Lane Cross, Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity;

Allona Lane Cross, Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity; On the Rise: Leslie Clark, Amazon; and

Leslie Clark, Amazon; and Enlightened Employer: Gas South (Jenny Hawkins, Michelle Pierce, and Leah Bilz).

The event featured a keynote address by Emmy Award-winning news anchor and journalist Monica Pearson, who delivered a powerful speech titled “Unapologetic Empowerment: Embracing Your True Self in a World of Expectations.” Pearson emphasized that authenticity and genuineness are more valuable than conforming to societal expectations.

The Gwinnett Chamber produces the Moxie Awards with the support of several community partners. The 2024 event was made possible through the generous contributions of presenting sponsor Northeast Georgia Health System; Leading Sponsor Northside Hospital; Principal Sponsors About Face Skin Care, Mighty 8th, and Walton Gas; Flower Sponsor Lovin Florist; Supporting Sponsors Gas South, Jackson EMC, Piedmont Eastside, and Primerica; Corporate Sponsors Andersen Tate and Carr, ARK Temporary Staffing, Kendra Scott, Missy Cosmetics, Rock Paper Scissors, and Sugar Hill Church; Partner Sponsor Northwestern Mutual Sugarloaf; and Booth Sponsors First Citizens Bank, Obria Medical Clinics, Rainbow Village and Tap Snap Photobooth.

For more information about the Moxie Awards or upcoming events at the Gwinnett Chamber, please visit GwinnettChamber.org/Events.