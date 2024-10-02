Huston Gillis, Lawrenceville Public Works Director, was recognized by the City Council for completion of the Certified Loss Control Program (CLCP), a rigorous certification designed to advance safety standards in the electric utility industry. The CLCP is administered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in collaboration with the National Utility Training & Safety Education Association. The program provides participants with extensive training in safety practices critical to electric utilities.

Huston Gillis, Public Works Director, expressed his pride in the city’s commitment to safety:

“This is not only a great achievement for myself, but further supports the continued efforts the City has put on safety being a priority for all employees, citizens, and visitors.”

The CLCP program is highly selective, with Gillis being among a small group of utility professionals nationwide to earn the certification this year. The certification process involves comprehensive training, including a 30-hour OSHA course, seminars on cutting-edge safety techniques, and a capstone project focused on real-world application. Participants attend four intensive, week-long sessions aimed at promoting innovation in safety and loss control measures.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 4 million workplace injuries occur annually across the United States. Certified Loss Control Professionals play a key role in reducing these statistics by implementing safety protocols that protect utility workers and the public. Reducing workplace incidents also helps avoid operational downtime and can potentially lower utility rates for the community.

To maintain their certification, CLCP graduates must continue their education through yearly training to stay updated on the latest industry developments and safety practices.

Gillis began his tenure with Lawrenceville Public Works in 2021 as Electric Director and was named the Public Works Director in January 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from North Georgia College and State University and a Master of Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

In addition to his professional achievements, Gillis is an active member of the Executive Board of Electric Cities of Georgia, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving 52 public power members in Georgia. His leadership helps drive strategic initiatives that enhance utility performance and contribute to economic prosperity across Georgia.