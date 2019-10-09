Iceforum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary with Parties Every Saturday in October

Iceforum Ice Skating Facility in Duluth, Georgia, is Celebrating 25 Years of Operation.

Since 1994, Iceforum has provided the Greater Atlanta community with wholesome family ice skating recreation including hockey, figure skating, public skating, and fundraising.

Every Saturday at 2:30 pm, Iceforum will be throwing a huge celebratory ice-skating party. The 25th celebration parties are open to the public. Every Saturday, everyone can either receive discounted admission, discounted skate rental, or special promotions in the concessions.

Every Saturday features a raffle with prizes. Attendees also have the chance to win special surprise giveaway prizes as well. See the full schedule below.

Saturday, October 12

2–4:30 p.m. – DJ

2–4:30 p.m. – Balloon Sculptures

Popcorn – 25 cents

Free water bottles to first 50 paid admissions

Saturday, October 19

2–4:30 p.m. – DJ

Hot dogs – 25 cents

Free cinch bags to first 50 paid admissions

Saturday, October 26

DJ 2–4:30 p.m. – DJ

Halloween costume contest

Skate towels for first 50 paid admissions

Photo by Laurie Sanii, Iceforum Director

The public is welcome to share in the 25th Anniversary Celebration every Saturday in October.

The Iceforum is located at 2300 Satellite Blvd., Duluth, Georgia 30097