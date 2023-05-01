Make Better Decisions: Behavioral Investing with Roger S Green.

How well do you know yourself?

Are you a more resolved person who considers aspects of risk before taking action, but sometimes find yourself overthinking and holding back?

Or are you a bit rash, easily jumping into opportunities, but sometimes not taking the time to evaluate the whole situation?

Your character can make a difference in the way you invest. Especially when it comes to concepts like risk preference and risk tolerance. A big portion of investing is discipline, but it’s also about balance. You should be proud of your personality traits, but you can also learn to recognize when you are letting them take control! There’s a method to finding the best way to invest in what interests you while keeping tabs on your longterm financial goals.

“Your Green” is a new video and audio podcast where we cover a different topic related to your personal financial fitness. Each month we will talk with Roger S Green as he shares the knowledge he’s acquired from helping individuals and small business owners do more with their money for the last 34 years.

