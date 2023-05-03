As the real estate game evolves and changes, you want a team that is committed to staying at the forefront. You want a team that won’t turn away from tackling the challenges of seeking out a home and selling. You want a team that will help you find a property that fits your needs and your family’s needs. You want a team that does “moore”….

With 27 years of success in real estate, Jason Moore and his team of experienced agents and support staff can assist you with all your real estate needs. Their mission? To stay true to their name by always delivering “moore” to the clients they serve… moore talent, moore knowledge and most importantly… moore results. They’re the Best of Gwinnett winner for Real Estate Agents & Teams for the past three years!

For Metro Atlanta property buyers, sellers and investors, the award-winning Sells Moore Team brings new meaning to “full-service real estate” by blending talent, industry knowledge, area expertise and a genuine desire to help their clients buy, sell or lease everything from a condominium overlooking Atlanta’s iconic skyline to a home in the scenic suburbs of Gwinnett. As a full-service team averaging over a hundred transactions a year with over 1500 homes sold since 1998, they know the ins and outs of real estate.

The team consists of six full-time agents and two licensed assistants, together they manage approximately 90 residential rental properties. Jason Moore is a life-long resident of Gwinnett County and has been a member of the RE/MAX Diamond Club since 2021. Jason has been closing deals at RE/MAX since 1996! The team includes sales associates Kim Miller, Holly Jones, Alexander Phillips, Ashleigh Hammond, Debbie Dewey and Amber Spiler. With backgrounds in new construction, property management, hospitality and staging, they are honored to bring their collective talents to the RE/MAX Legends’ Buford Office. They’re based in the heart of Gwinnett County and their listings span from Snellville in the south to Braselton in the north!

Sells Moore Team at RE/MAX Legends wants to make sure you are always covered for whatever your needs may be. Call now to find the path to the perfect home!

Sells Moore Team RE/MAX Legends

www.sellsmooreteam.com

678-730-7200

2674 Mall of Georgia Blvd.

Buford, GA 30519

1449 Scenic Hwy

Snellville, GA 30078